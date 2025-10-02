Josh Allen praises heavily criticized Bills player for crucial play vs Saints
This past Sunday wasn’t as easy of a win as expected, but the Buffalo Bills found a way to defeat the New Orleans Saints and improve to 4-0.
Much of the focus afterward has been on the fourth-quarter heroics of Josh Allen, who put the game away with a key scramble followed by a touchdown pass. Allen, however, is giving credit to a different player who he says made a critical play to change the game.
Nursing a 14-10 lead, the Bills were in danger of giving up a touchdown late in the second quarter. That’s when safety Cole Bishop perfectly read a trick play and intercepted a pass from wide receiver Chris Olave, intended for quarterback Spencer Rattler. Allen broke down the play, while praising Bishop for stepping up when needed.
”He sees Olave come in motion, he’s running all the way across the field. As he recognizes that it’s a trick play pass, he tracks the ball in the air and makes a one-handed interception and that takes points away.”
Allen said those points could have been the difference in the game and taking them off the board removes pressure.
“Talk about a confidence boost for a guy that saw his assignment, made a play, made a spectacular play and really helped the team in such a crucial moment of the game.”
Bishop, who has missed key developmental time, showed why Buffalo has been so high on him. Perhaps this was the move he needed to get on the right track.
