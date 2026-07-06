Generations of Bills’ RBs Support Chris Johnson with Ice Bucket Challenge

The fraternity of NFL running backs is strong. And with one’s recent health diagnosis, former Buffalo Bills backs are stepping up to support.

In one of the saddest sports stories of 2026, former NFL rushing champion Chris Johnson announced on Good Morning America that he has been suffering from ALS since 2025. Although he CAN use an AI-generated version of his own voice through his eyes, it was shocking to see how quickly Johnson’s physical condition has deteriorated.

Last week, the former Titans star's daughter, Honey Love, reignited the 2014 viral “ice bucket challenge,” which was also originally launched to bring awareness to ALS.

Marshawn Lynch

Athletes, and specifically NFL RBs, re-started the viral trend, with former Bills’ first-round pick Marshawn Lynch being one of the first of many.

Chris Johnson relaunches ALS ice bucket challenge, Marshawn Lynch and LenDale White accept. pic.twitter.com/kaQZ2YQ6T4 — TMZ (@TMZ) July 2, 2026

”I stand with you and I’m here for you,” said Lynch in a profanity-laced message to CJ2K. “Love and respect.”

CJ Spiller

Next up was C.J. Spiller. The 2010 first-rounder shared a message to Johnson before challenging Hall of Famer Thurman Thomas and former backfield mate Fred Jackson.

”We stand with you and your family through this time,” said Spiller to Johnson, who still holds the NFL record with 2,509 scrimmage yards in a single season. “It’s only right that I join the ice bucket challenge.”

Thurman Thomas

That led to the king of all Buffalo RBs responding. Thomas not only partook, he also challenged two of the NFL’s all-time leading rushers to join in Emmitt Smith and Barry Sanders.

Yo. @ChrisJohnson28 this #icebuckechallenge is for you man. I was challenged by @CJSPILLER to show my love and support for you and your family.

Anything for you❤️🙏🏾. Prayers up and Happy 4th 🇺🇸 ! You’re up @EmmittSmith22 and @BarrySanders pic.twitter.com/6rSbzssPA2 — Thurman Thomas (@thurmanthomas) July 4, 2026

"Chris, we're all praying for you. We know you and your family are going through a tough time right now," said Thomas. "Especially the running backs. We loved watching you play for the Tenessee Titans.

My family is here and we're going to be praying for you each and every day."

LeSean McCoy

Even former Bills' LB Shawne Merriman did his own challenge video.anecdote But arguably the most heartwarming message came from LeSean McCoy, who shared a personal annecdote about the disease.

"Chris, my good brother. Lot of love for you, man" said "Shady." "This is super important for me because I lost my grandmother to ALS, and my foundation, 'Shades of Greatness,' we have donated and teamed up with the ALS Association to raise more awareness and money for this cause."

As painful as it is to see Johnson in his current state, it has been a treat to see so many throughout the NFL community showing love and support to such a legendary figure like CJ2K.

CJ I LOVE YOU BRO @ChrisJohnson28 pic.twitter.com/BurecebbRi — LeSean Shady Mccoy (@CutonDime25) July 4, 2026