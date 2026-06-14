Buffalo Bills' James Cook Puts Family First During Special NFL Offseason

When Buffalo Bills' running back James Cook declined to attend offseason workouts in 2025, it was viewed as a message to the front office.

The 2022 second-round draft pick was heading into the final season of his rookie contract, and he understandably wanted to get paid handsomely with a new deal.

One contract extension, one rushing title and one year later, Cook again opted to forego the Bills' voluntary Organized Team Activities (OTAs) in Orchard Park. We wrote about head coach Joe Brady's lack of concern about the running back's decision when the question popped up during a minicamp press conference.

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III finds a hole and runs through it avoiding several Eagles during first half action against the Philadelphia Eagles at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 28, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I'm always gonna want guys here, but it's voluntary. It's part of it," said Brady. "Jimbo has a great work ethic and a great approach. It was really good to be around him yesterday. I'm excited for him to get out there. I know he's excited to be with the guys again."

Just as he was last year, Cook was present at One Bills Drive for the team's mandatory June minicamp this past week. As Buffalo's RB1 takes aim at a fourth consecutive 1,000-yard rushing campaign, he addressed reporters on Wednesday.

James Cook values family time

Cook spends the majority of his offseason days training in his native South Florida.

When asked why he chose to remain in Miami as opposed to attending OTAs in Western New York, Cook suggested that setting gives him an opportunity to remain physically fit while being available for his children.

"Family. I mean, I have kids that stay in Miami, so I just wanted to be around them a lot more and just keep, continue to work and get better," said Cook.

While Cook was with his children in Miami, quarterback Josh Allen was busy getting used to the whole fatherhood thing after welcoming his first child, a newborn baby girl, prior to the start of OTAs.

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) celebrates with quarterback Josh Allen (17) after scoring a touchdown against the Houston Texans | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

James Cook's special offseason

The Cook family certainly had a lot to celebrate when together this offseason.

After the running back captured the NFL rushing title, and earned a third consecutive Pro Bowl nod, Cook enjoyed an important life milestone when participating in the University of Georgia's commencement ceremony this past spring.

Feb 1, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) during AFC Practice for the Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I mean, it was great," said Cook. "It was an accomplishment that I had on my goal list, and I scratched it off, so let's keep going."

The 26-year-old Cook received his Bachelor of Science degree in Family and Consumer Sciences on May 8 in Athens.