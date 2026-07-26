One Questionable Bills' Offseason Decision 'That Could Haunt Them' This Fall

Buffalo Bills' owner Terry Pegula decided to do something about it, but did he do enough?

Responding to the Bills' continued failure to reach the Super Bowl despite the presence of five-time NFL MVP finalist Josh Allen, Pegula fired head coach Sean McDermott in the wake of the mind-numbing overtime playoff loss to the Denver Broncos.

Pegula, however, went no further. He kept general manager Brandon Beane in place and promoted offensive coordinator Joe Brady to the head coaching role.

Essentially, Pegula canned the cook while letting the food supplier off the hook, and it's a decision that has ignited plenty of debate.

Most recently, Sports Illustrated's Eva Geitheim highlighted "One Offseason Decision Every NFL Team Made That Could Haunt Them," and, unsurprisingly, the Bills' choice to dump McDermott while keeping Beane made the list.

Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula thanks all the laborers who put the stadium up in record time at the official ribbon cutting ceremony opening the new Highmark Stadium, home of the Buffalo Bills, Tuesday, June 23, 2026 in Orchard Park. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Surprisingly, they decided to retain general manager Brandon Beane instead of giving themselves a clean slate. Not only did they keep Beane, but they promoted him. This despite many attributing the Bills’ inability to return to the postseason to the lack of star talent outside of Josh Allen," said Geitheim.

Argument against Brandon Beane

Beane and McDermott arrived in Buffalo during the same offseason with the head coach actually installed prior to the general manager's hiring.

Therefore, one may be compelled to argue that both men bear similar responsibility for the Bills' postseason shortcomings, and Beane deserved the ax as much as McDermott. In fact, one can claim that Beane is actually more to blame for the failure to put enough talent around Allen.

"While Beane has hit on some draft picks and acquisitions such as James Cook, Stefon Diggs and Christian Benford, the Bills too often lack the players who would make it easier for them to reach the Super Bowl," said Geitheim.

Jan 11, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane before an an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite the fact that Allen has remained a touchdown machine through it all, one can't deny that the Bills' receiving corps has been collectively underwhelming for two consecutive seasons after trading away Stefon Diggs. In 2025, former fifth-round pick Khalil Shakir led the team with 719 receiving yards.

Beane has yet to equip Allen with an elite WR1, although there's some hope that DJ Moore can become that guy this season. Still, the choice to trade back and draft Keon Coleman in 2024 appears to be a miss, although Pegula bizarrely attributed that idea to the dismissed McDermott.

Oct 5, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) makes a catch and then fumbles the ball against the New England Patriots during the first half at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Two years prior to the Coleman pick, Beane traded up two spots in Round 1 to draft cornerback Kaiir Elam, who played his way out of town after two dismal seasons. Meanwhile, the Bills have been shorthanded in the defensive backfield during each of their last three playoff losses.

Beane has also failed to build an adequate pass rush for essentially what's been a seven-year stretch. Although Von Miller's injury was unfortunate, AJ Epenesa never lived up to his draft status and mercenary Joey Bosa was a disappointment.

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) makes a catch against Buffalo Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam (5) during the first half in the AFC Championship Game | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Argument for Brandon Beane

It's really as simple as two words — Josh Allen.

Beane bought himself immense leeway by maneuvering up to No. 7 overall to draft the Wyoming kid who has become the NFL's most-captivating performer.

In Pegula's eyes, the majority of Beane's other moves have been acceptable, too. Although the Bills have not been past the AFC Championship Game, they've maintained a roster that has produced seven consecutive postseason appearances and more regular season wins than any other NFL team since 2020.

"I hear it from my counterparts at league meetings. A lot of them talk about the Bills organization and the success we've had through the years," said Pegula moments after relieving McDermott. "Our roster is a direct reflection of the hard work that Brandon and our scouting staff has done through the years. One may complain over a deal, over a player, over a result, but the bottom line is success over a long period of time means we're doing something right."

Terry Pegula, owner, CEO and president of the Buffalo Bills and Brandon Beane, general manager, talk and walk off the field at the end of practice at the Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on July 24, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Pegula also lauded Beane for building a robust front office.

"The bottom line is we have attracted good people here," said Pegula. "Brandon has brought in Joe Schoen, who's now the GM in New York, Dan Morgan, the GM in Carolina, Dennis Hickey, former GM in Miami, and our own Brian Gaine, who's still here with us, former GM in Houston. There have been some very talented people that Brandon is associated with that he's brought through the front door here at One Bills Drive."

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