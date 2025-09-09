AFC East power rankings entering Week 2: Bills stand alone in first place
Week 1 is in the books for the AFC East as all four teams in the division were in action on Sunday. That includes the Buffalo Bills, who hosted the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football.
Buffalo shocked the world by coming back from a 15-point deficit with four minutes to play, securing an impressive last-second win. With the rest of the division suffering losses, they're once again on top of the mountain in the East.
RELATED: Bills' epic comeback may have ignited breakout season for second-year WR
Entering Week 2, here's a look at how the rest of the division stacks up against one another, as they continue to chase Buffalo.
4. Miami Dolphins
Sunday was an ugly outing for the Miami Dolphins. They're coming off an 8-9 campaign and had whispers that their head coach was on the hot seat. Those whispers will only grow louder with Mike McDaniel leading his team to just eight points in a 33-8 loss to Daniel Jones and the Indianapolis Colts.
3. New England Patriots
By season's end, it wouldn't be surprising to see the New England Patriots as the No. 2 team in the division. That said, they come in at third after a 20-13 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Unlike the Jets, they were defeated by a team that missed the playoffs.
RELATED: Popular show host gives highest opinion Bills' unlikely SNF comeback plus crazy stats
New England also struggled on the ground, recording just 60 yards with rookie TreVeyon Henderson leading the way with 27. While Drake Maye played well overall, they won't find sustained success if he has too much on his shoulders every week.
2. New York Jets
The New York Jets have to be frustrated about their start as they let a 26-17 fourth quarter lead get away. The Steelers wound up handing them a 34-32 defeat after Chris Boswell hit a 60-yard field goal with just over a minute to play.
In Week 2, they have to take on the Bills, which means they're in danger of starting out 0-2, which is less than ideal for new head coach Aaron Glenn.
1. Buffalo Bills
With four minutes to play in the Bills' Sunday Night Football showdown with Baltimore, it appeared as though the entire AFC East was going to start 0-1. Buffalo had other plans, however, as they handed the Ravens an improbable one-point loss.
It's not the way they want things to go every week, but it's a reminder that Buffalo is never out of the game until the clock strikes zero. That's why they're sitting alone at 1-0 in the AFC East and remain the favorites to win a sixth consecutive divisional title.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —