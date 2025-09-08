Bills Central

Controversial pundit calls Bills win ‘fluke,’ says Ravens looked ‘far superior’

Despite getting the win, one pundit is still higher on the Baltimore Ravens than the Buffalo Bills.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
Sunday night was a thrill-ride for Buffalo Bills fans who watched their team miraculously erase a 15-point deficit in four minutes to pull off an unexpected win over the Baltimore Ravens.

It was an improbable win that proves Buffalo is a resilient team who is never out of the game. It’s also earned them praise throughout the sports world, however, one pundit is still more impressed with Baltimore.

Dave Portnoy, the controversial founder and owner of Barstool Sports, asked which team should feel more confident after this game. While he acknowledged the Bills won, he stats Baltimore was the “far superior” team, calling this game a “fluke.”

“They looked far superior to me. I would say that is a fluke win for the Bills, if you account for the fact they got a tipped touchdown on fourth down. Game’s over if they don’t get that, just a one in a million play,” Portnoy said.

“They get a fumble from Henry, again, I would say, I don’t have the stats, he never fumbles. That’s a one in a million play.”

Portnoy is correct that Buffalo needed to make some huge plays to pull out the win, but regardless of who “looked better” during the game, it was the Bills who made the clutch plays at the end and the Ravens who came up short.

While it’s far too early to discuss titles, the fact remains that very little separates the good teams from the great teams. Oftentimes, it’s the ability to make the “one in a million” play when it matters most.

Buffalo delivered such plays more than once while the Ravens failed to run out the clock despite boasting a dominant rushing attack. Anyone who comes out of that game thinking the Ravens have any edge over Buffalo is sadly mistaken.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen yells after his team won 41-40 in the final seconds against the Baltimore Ravens.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen yells after his team won 41-40 in the final seconds against the Baltimore Ravens. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

