ESPN analyst calls Bills' improbable rally over Ravens Josh Allen's 'best game ever'
Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen did it all in Sunday night's improbable 41-40 comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens.
He threw for 251 yards, ran for two touchdowns and led the Bills to 22 points. In the fourth quarter.
In the wake of what is already the leading candidate for the NFL's Game of the Year, Johnson is getting all the accolades. The reigning MVP wowed the national TV audience Sunday night and Monday morning even received a verbal bouquet of flowers from ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky.
"It's the best game I've ever seen Josh Allen play," Orlovsky said on Monday's Get Up!. "Baltimore threw everything they could at him defensively. Zones. Man. Pressure. Drop-out coverage. You want second-reaction plays? He had it. Timing throws. Chunk plays. Checkdowns. Arms. Legs. I mean, some stat lines don't need context. This was big-time, heroic-type stuff."
The Bills, and Allen, got a couple of assists along the way to their record rally. The Ravens missing an extra point and Allen's fourth-down pass getting tipped directly to a diving Keon Coleman for a touchdown, for example.
But in the end, he was indeed the best player on the field and he reminded America - and Orlovsky - why he's arguably the best player in the league.
