Bills upgrade Spencer Brown, making RT one of two questionable vs. Saints in Week 4
While the Buffalo Bills will be without two defensive starters when they host the New Orleans Saints on September 28, their starting right tackle may wind up being available.
For the first time this week, bookend Spencer Brown practiced on Friday, albeit in a limited capacity. Nursing a calf issue, he carries a questionable designation on the final official injury report.
“Just moving forward today and hearing from [trainer] Nate [Breske] as to how he sees it," said head coach Sean McDermott.
The Bills could opt on the side of caution and sit Brown even if he's ready to go. Ryan Van Demark, who successfully filled in last season in Week 11, is the next man up at right tackle.
Rotational defensive end AJ Epenesa joined Brown as questionable for the Week 4 home game. Epenesa, who has a pectoral problem, was a limited participant three consecutive days. The Bills have dressed only four defensive ends each of the first three weeks. An Epenesa absence may pave the way for third-round rookie edge rusher Landon Jackson to make his NFL debut.
Earlier on Friday, McDermott ruled out defensive tackle Ed Oliver and linebacker Matt Milano for Sunday. Although "headed in the right direction," according to the coach, neither player participated in practice, even in a limited role, this week.
With Oliver set to miss his third game in a row, practice squad DT Zion Logue likely to be elevated for Sunday.
While the Bills have linebackers Joe Andreessen and Shaq Thompson available with Dorian Williams moving up to start for Milano, they may opt to elevate another for special teams purposes. With practice squad LB Keonta Jenkins apparently banged up, "Hard Knocks" hero Jimmy Ciarlo could be the guy.
Bills' Injury Report (Week 4)
FRIDAY
LB Matt Milano (pectoral) — DNP
(Game: OUT)
Ed Oliver (ankle) — DNP
(Game: OUT)
RT Spencer Brown (calf) — Limited
(Game: Questionable)
DE AJ Epenesa (pectoral) — Limited
(Game: Questionable)
THURSDAY
RT Spencer Brown (calf) — DNP
LB Matt Milano (pectoral) — DNP
Ed Oliver (ankle) — DNP
DE AJ Epenesa (pectoral) — Limited
WEDNESDAY
RT Spencer Brown (calf) — DNP
LB Matt Milano (pectoral) — DNP
Ed Oliver (ankle) — DNP
DE AJ Epenesa (pectoral) — Limited
