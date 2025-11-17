Texans' injury news points to Bills facing backup QB Thursday night in Houston
The Buffalo Bills handily took care of Baker Mayfield Sunday at Highmark Stadium. They get to step down in quarterback weight class on Thursday Night Football.
The Bills rebounded from the ugly loss at Miami to put up 44 points — thanks to Josh Allen's six touchdowns — in beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They now travel to Houston, where Allen's opposite quarterback could be Davis Mills instead of C.J. Stroud.
Stroud, Bills Mafia likely remember, shredded Buffalo's defense for 331 yards and a touchdown in Houston's Week 5 win.
The Texans lost Stroud to a concussion during their Week 9 loss to the Denver Broncos. He has been slow to recover from the concussion - the second of his career - and has remained in protocol without returning to the practice field.
To play against the Bills, Stroud would have to first return to the field for "Non-Contact Training Drills." On a short week, that's a quick rush in the process.
Who will play if Stroud can't go?
It sounds as though Bobby Babich's defense should prepare to play against Texans' backup Davis Mills. He has played the last 10 quarters for Houston, leading Houston to consecutive wins over the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans.
In the past two weeks Mills has thrown for 292 and 274 yards with three touchdowns.
Buffalo's defense held Mayfield to 173 yards passing in the Week 11 win.
The 7-3 Bills face the 5-5 Texans Thursday night at 8:15 p.m. at NRG Stadium in south Texas.
