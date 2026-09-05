Four Lingering Questions Bills Must Answer Before Opener Against Texans

On the night of a lunar eclipse, the Buffalo Bills pulled off a miraculous comeback at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, in order to defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers 28-27 and finish off the preseason a perfect 3-0 under first-year head coach Joe Brady.

Fittingly, it’s also just the third time in team history that Buffalo has finished the preseason unscathed.

Now, however, the real show begins, and there are still kinks for Brady and his coaching staff to smooth out before the season opener down in Houston, Texas, at Reliant Stadium on Sunday, September 13, at 1:00 p.m. ET.

With that in mind, here are 4 questions surrounding the Bills as the clock ticks toward the big day down in the Lone Star State.

Which young players are going to become early contributors?

Buffalo Bills' rookie punter Tommy Doman Jr. (39) punts the ball during first-half action of the preseason finale at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Aug. 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

At the end of the preseason, there was certainly an interesting mixture of players on the field for Joe Brady’s squad against the Steelers.

Normally, the third preseason game is filled with mostly those who might not even make the practice squad, let alone the actual 53-man roster, but that wasn’t the case for Buffalo against Pittsburgh back in August.

Players like veteran edge rusher Michael Hoecht, former first-round pick Maxwell Hairston, former third-round picks Landon Jackon and DeWayne Carter, as well the entirety of the 2026 rookie class—even top pick T.J. Parker—saw action against the Steelers.

Aug. 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills' defensive lineman T.J. Parker (99), practice-squad linebacker Keonta Jenkins (49) and defensive lineman Landon Jackson (94) celebrate after a sack against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter of a preseason game at the new Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But, which of those rookies or second-year players will become heavy contributors for Brady and Co. early on this season?

Hairston appears to be in line to start opposite of fellow cornerback Christian Benford according to Buffalo’s head man, while Jackson and Parker should at least see plenty of time as rotational players if they’re not deemed starters yet.

It’ll be interesting to see how much return Buffalo gets this fall from its recent draft picks of the past couple offseasons because it’s imperative that the Bills get more production than they’ve received in recent years from the majority of their rostered youngsters.

How will veterans perform returning from injury?

Buffalo Bills' safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (22) does a warm-up drill before practice at Buffalo's training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, on Aug. 6, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Despite some players like rookie wide receiver Skyler Bell returning to the field against Pittsburgh after a lengthy stay on the sidelines, there are still some players who have yet to see any game action this offseason for Buffalo.

Chief among them?

Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson. But, the eighth-year veteran hasn’t seemed too concerned about his lack of time gelling with his teammates in practice or the preseason.

“Me and Cole are always with each other off the field. I feel great. We’re not worried,” Bills’ veteran safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson said following a practice at One Bills Drive prior to Buffalo’s preseason finale.

“We’re in the film room early (in the) morning—probably like 7 (a.m.)—until probably the first meeting, then after we’re with Joe (Danna) during the day. So, we’ve been seeing a lot of ball with each other. We’ve played a lot (in this league), so it’s really, like, not going to be hard to gel when you’re in the locker room together, and you’re always with each other and seeing what we can do (this season).”

As for some of the other players that were injured last season, like Hoecht and kicker Tyler Bass, it’ll be interesting to see how their past ailments affect their performance on the field now that we’re finally out of the preseason.

Buffalo Bills' veteran kicker Tyler Bass watches as his field goal goes through the uprights for three points for the Bills during second-half action of Buffalo's preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium on Aug. 27, 2026, in Orchard Park, New York. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Hoecht’s action against Pittsburgh was the first game reps that he’s gotten all summer, so that was a good sign. Meanwhile, Bass had another solid night as he didn’t miss any of his kicks for the second straight week to close the preseason out on a positive note.

Here’s to hoping that all translates to the regular season.

What will the game-day operation look like?

Buffalo Bills' defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard (center) watches as his defensive unit takes the field during first-half action of the Bills' preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium on Aug. 27, 2026, in Orchard Park, New York. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In addition to all of the players mixing and matching on the field this preseason, Buffalo’s coordinators have been doing the same thing this summer on the sideline.

One week, offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael Jr. will be up in the booth while defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard is down on the sideline, and the next week they switched.

Against the Steelers, Leonhard was once again down with Brady and the players, while Carmichael Jr. was up in the booth.

It was an interesting development to take note of as the regular season quickly approaches in the coming days.

Will that be what it looks like come game time during Week 1 on September 13 against the Houston Texans?

How much will preseason success translate to regular-season standings for Brady and Co.?

Aug. 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills' head coach Joe Brady (right) reacts during the first quarter of a preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at the new Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

By all accounts, rookie head coach Joe Brady and his staff had a successful training camp and preseason.

But, will the unblemished preseason performance put on display from the “Brady Bunch” this August turn into meaningful wins this upcoming September, October, November, December, and—hopefully—January?

Fans will just have to sit tight to find out.