Bills' starting linebackers, tight end officially questionable vs. Panthers
The Buffalo Bills have listed three starters, including two linebackers, as questionable to play in the October 26 road game against the Carolina Panthers.
Veterans Matt Milano and Terrel Bernard both practiced on a limited basis all three days, and their Week 8 availability is up in the air. The same can be said for tight end Dalton Kincaid, who led the Bills in receiving through the seasons first five games.
Milano has been out since reinjuring his pectoral in Week 5 against the New England Patriots. Bernard left the October 13 loss against the Atlanta Falcons due to an ankle issue.
It's not an ideal situation for a defense that ranks next-to-last in the NFL against the run (156.3) and will face two capable ball carriers on Sunday in Charlotte.
Kincaid was also limited leading up to the Week 6 road trip to Atlanta, and the Bills deemed him inactive prior to kickoff. In a positive development, Kincaid was not spotted wearing a red non-contact jersey like last week during the media-viewing portions of practice.
Although it's unclear if Kincaid will be able to return this Sunday, the Bills' offense will have the services of veteran wide receiver Curtis Samuel. After catching a touchdown pass in Week 5, Samuel landed on the injury report and missed the October 13 game heading into the bye.
"Curtis will be full today and he'll be good for the game. The other guys that you mentioned will be limited today and questionable for the game," said Bills' head coach Sean McDermott.
Three contributors ruled out
Defensive tackle DaQuan Jones and wide receiver Joshua Palmer, who were both injured on October 13, won't be available in Week 8.
Jones "popped a calf" during pregame warmups against the Falcons while Palmer injured his ankle/knee on a second-quarter reception across the middle. The former had been arguably the team's best interior lineman thus far, and the latter caught his first two targets for 60 yards last time out. McDermott labeled both players "week to week."
Meanwhile, starting safety Taylor Rapp, who popped up on the injury report this week with a knee flare-up of sorts. With the preseason-originated issue resurfacing, Rapp has landed on Injured Reserve and will miss at least four games.
Official Bills' Injury Report (Week 8)
FRIDAY
DT DaQuan Jones (calf) — DNP
(Game: OUT)
WR Joshua Palmer (knee/ankle) — DNP
(Game: OUT)
S Taylor Rapp (knee) — DNP (to IR)
(Game: OUT)
LB Terrel Bernard (ankle) — Limited
(Game: Questionable)
TE Dalton Kincaid (oblique) — Limited
(Game: Questionable)
LB Matt Milano (pectoral) — Limited
(Game: Questionable)
CB Maxwell Hairston (knee) — Limited (IR)
(Game: Questionable)
WR Curtis Samuel (ribs) — Full
(Game: - )
THURSDAY
DT DaQuan Jones (calf) — DNP
WR Joshua Palmer (knee/ankle) — DNP
S Taylor Rapp (knee) — DNP
LB Terrel Bernard (ankle) — Limited
TE Dalton Kincaid (oblique) — Limited
LB Matt Milano (pectoral) — Limited
WR Curtis Samuel (ribs) — Limited
CB Maxwell Hairston (knee) — Limited (IR)
WEDNESDAY
DT DaQuan Jones (calf) — DNP
WR Joshua Palmer (knee/ankle) — DNP
S Taylor Rapp (knee) — DNP
LB Terrel Bernard (ankle) — Limited
TE Dalton Kincaid (oblique) — Limited
LB Matt Milano (pectoral) — Limited
WR Curtis Samuel (ribs) — Limited
CB Maxwell Hairston (knee) — Limited (IR)
