Kay Adams highlights this Bills' defensive player as key to winning it all

The Buffalo Bills put an end to a red-hot streak for the Jacksonville Jaguars this past weekend, knocking them off 27-24 in the AFC Wild Card Round. It's fair to say that win doesn't happen without the excellent performance from veteran cornerback Tre'Davious White.

Playing against a high-octane offense, White was a shutdown corner who broke up three passes. The final pass breakup led to an interception for Cole Bishop, sealing the win in the process.

White played so well that Kay Adams was singing his praises on her show Up & Adams. She claimed that "Outside of Josh Allen, the pass defense might be the next biggest reason this team can win it all." The primary reason for that faith, according to Adams, is White.

"On Sunday, he allowed one catch for three yards, breaking up three passes, including the one that ended up in the hands of Cole Bishop for the game-stealing pick. Just think about the journey signing back in Buffalo, you can always go home. That was his offseason. He was added to be rotational, a depth dude," Adams said.

"He hadn't played a full season since COVID, before COVID, 2020, I think. He had an ACL. He had an Achilles issue. He was sort of thrust into a starting role again early. Has he not been the key to having a number-one-ranked pass defense? He has. Second-lowest passer rating against. He's allowed 32% completion percentage on passes his way. That tops the entire NFL."

Bills' defense will be tested again Saturday

Buffalo Bills players celebrate the game-sealing interception by Cole Bishop.

As great as White and the defense were in the opening round, they're going to be tested once again this weekend.

On Saturday, the Bills will visit the No. 1 seed Denver Broncos. While these two teams met in the postseason last year and the Bills ran it away with it 31-7, this is a much different Broncos' team. Bo Nix has developed into a solid quarterback and leads a well-rounded offense. Defensively, they're among the best in the league against the pass and run.

Denver will make life tough for Allen and running back James Cook. That means the defense will have to do all they can to keep the score low, allowing Allen to put on the cape once again down the stretch.

