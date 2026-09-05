Two Bills' Practice Squad Players Who Can Carve Out Major Roles in 2026

Much is made of the initial 53-man roster when cuts are made, but the Buffalo Bills understand as well as anyone that their actual depth goes well beyond that number.

Shortly after making their initial rounds of cuts, the Bills added 17 players to their practice squad, and chances are very high that they will lean on some of these players as early as Week 1. That was the case in 2025 as the Bills used several members of their original practice squad throughout the year.

The best example of this was safety Jordan Poyer, who was signed to the reserve unit to begin the season, but wound up playing in 10 games and was a starting safety by the end of the year. They also had fellow safety Sam Franklin on the field in every game, serving as a special teams ace.

Other examples include defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, who appeared in 11 games, linebacker Keonta Jenkins, who played in three games, and cornerback Dane Jackson who appeared in three games during the regular season as well as both playoff contests.

Two Bills' practice squad players who will be key contributors in 2026

Buffalo Bills LB Shaq Thompson looks over his shoulder after an interception during Wild Card playoff game against the Jaguars. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Bills Week 1 practice squad is full of some intriguing names, including some well-known players such as running back Frank Gore Jr. and quarterback Shane Buechele. They also have Jenkins once again, one of the players who carved out a role in 2025.

Buffalo even signed the 10th overall pick from the 2020 NFL draft, Jedrick Wills, who never caught on with the Cleveland Browns but could potentially fight for a spot as a swing tackle.

As for the players who can carve out the biggest role with the team early this year, there are two names that stand out: Linebacker Shaq Thompson and wide receiver/returner Greg Dortch.

Thompson played 12 games for the Bills this past season and was one of the more effective linebackers by season's end. He finished with 56 tackles and a sack, then added 13 tackles and an interception in the playoffs. Thompson was signed after initial roster cuts and the Bills have said they will ease him into their plans, but look for him to again be a key contributor for the playoff push.

Arizona Cardinals WR Greg Dortch celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dortch was added to replace Mecole Hardman Jr. as their primary punt returner. The veteran return man averaged 11.6 yards per punt return and 26.2 yards per kick return for the Arizona Cardinals in 2025. He also hauled in 29 receptions for 206 yards and three touchdowns, proving to be an effective weapon in the short passing game, which is something Joe Brady loves.

Don't be surprised to see Dortch active as early as Week 1, but both players will have key roles for Buffalo this year.

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