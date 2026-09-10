Buffalo Bills Named Trade Suitor for Cleveland Browns' Pro Bowl WR

The Buffalo Bills added wide receiver DJ Moore in a trade this offseason, but their depth chart still leaves a lot to be desired at the position. That's why they were recently named as a landing spot for Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, who could be a potential trade target.

Cleveland completely revamped their receiving corps this offseason by selecting KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston in the first two rounds of the 2026 NFL draft. With the two promising rookies on the roster, Jeudy, who was a 2024 Pro Bowler, Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox believes that he could be available.

Knox estimates the asking price for Jeudy to be a conditional fourth-round pick. He adds that while his numbers were down in 2025, Jeudy isn't far removed from a breakout campaign and his low 2026 base salary would fit perfectly with the Bills salary cap.

"Jeudy had a down year in 2025, along with the rest of the Browns' offense. However, he was a Pro Bowler in 2024 and is still only 27 years old. He should interest receiver-needy teams, and his $1.5 million base salary for 2026 is extremely team-friendly," Knox wrote.

What does Jerry Jeudy bring to table?

Cleveland Browns WR Jerry Jeudy warms up prior to the first half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A first-round pick (No. 15 overall) in 2020, Jeudy never truly lived up to expectations with the Denver Broncos. In 2024, he was traded to the Browns for a fifth and sixth-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

Jeudy signed a three-year, $58 million contract extension with Cleveland, and made them look brilliant for the move during his first year with the franchise. He had a career-year with 90 receptions for 1,229 yards and four touchdowns, leading to his first Pro Bowl nod.

In 2025, however, he saw those numbers drop drastically. Jeudy finished with 50 receptions for 602 yards and two touchdowns. To be fair to him, however, the entire offense was a mess and head coach Kevin Stefanski, who also ran the offense, was fired in the offseason.

What was most concerning is how much his PFF grade dropped as Jeudy went from a 73.5 in 2024 down to a 58.5 this past season. Even with that being the case, he's still known as a very polished route runner who could benefit from having a more consistent quarterback in Josh Allen. He also wouldn't be asked to carry the load on offense, but would be the second boundary receiver opposite Moore, with Khalil Shakir manning the slot.

For Buffalo to make this move, however, they would need to be willing to admit they don't see Keon Coleman or Joshua Palmer contributing in their offense, and they've shown no signs of making that admission just yet. Perhaps that changes as the season moves along, but for now, this feels like a move Brandon Beane won't be interested in making.

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