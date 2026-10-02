Who Should Bills Turn to After Missing Out on Joey Porter Jr.?

Cornerback has been a major need for the Buffalo Bills this season and there was a big name on the trade block in Joey Porter Jr. He's no longer available, however, as the Pittsburgh Steelers sent Porter to the Dallas Cowboys for a 2027 sixth-round pick and a 2028 second-round selection.

Buffalo's need at the position has only become more pressing since the season began, with Christian Benford suffering a foot injury in Week 3. He was seen in a walking boot after the game, and the options to replace him are thin.

The Bills could move Dee Alford from the slot to the outside, but his ideal replacement at nickel, Jordan Hancock, is on IR. That means Alford will surely need to stay put, with Davison Igbinosun and Maxwell Hairston starting on the outside.

Behind them, the Bills have no one on the 53-man roster. They won't be able to turn to Porter, so what options do they have to help fill the void?

Quick options to fill CB void in Buffalo

To get through Week 4, the Bills will elevate someone from their practice squad. Their options there include Kani Walker, Te'Cory Couch, and Anthony Kendall.

Walker was a stud during the preseason and many fans were upset when he wasn't included on the initial 53-man roster. Couch is still the more likely option, especially after he was elevated in Week 3 and played 13 special teams snaps.

Long-term options for CB depth

Washington Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore runs a route at training camp at Gillette Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Buffalo isn't sold on any of their practice squad players, they could still look for outside help as more of a long-term option. If Benford is set to miss significant time, the Bills would be wise to find someone who has more experience than their current defensive backs.

There aren't many great options, but they could kick the tires on a familiar face in Tre'Davious White, who started 16 games for Buffalo during the regular season in 2025 as well as both playoff games. He's not familiar with their new defensive scheme, but would still be an improvement over their current depth.

Another name to consider is Marshon Lattimore, a veteran with nine years of experience. Lattimore was once one of the premier cornerbacks in the NFL, but suffered a torn ACL in November of 2025. He's still rehabbing, so this wouldn't be a quick fix, but Lattimore could prove to be a valuable option for the team's push toward the playoffs.

New York Giants cornerback Deonte Banks looks on while training at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If the Bills were interested in pursuing a trade, someone such as Deonte Banks could be an option. He hasn't lived up to expectations with the New York Giants, and with Jaxson Dart out for the year, they might be willing to move on. As for Banks, he could benefit from a change of scenery.

Whatever they decide, the lack of depth in the secondary is too big of a concern for general manager Brandon Beane to continue ignoring.

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —