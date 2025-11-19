When was last time Buffalo Bills won in Houston?
The Buffalo Bills hit the road for a Thursday night showdown with the Houston Texans.
The last time the Bills faced off against the Texans was last season in Houston, and it did not go well for the visitors in a 23-20 loss.
This will be the 13th meeting between the two, and the Texans lead the head-to-head series 7-5, with the Bills having lost three of the last four meetings.
When was the last time the Bills defeated the Texans on the road?
The answer might surprise you because it wasn't in the last decade, and Josh Allen was not the Bills' starting quarterback. We must go back 19 years to Week 11 of the 2006 season.
The Bills were led by third-year quarterback J.P. Losman. It was the only season of Losman's career in which he played and started all 16 games. The Bills won the game 24-21, and it was Losman's best game of his career. He completed 26 of 38 for 340 yards, a career high, and three touchdowns.
Lee Evans posts career highs vs. Texans
Bills' wide receiver Lee Evans also set career highs in that game, catching 11 passes for 265 yards and two touchdowns, both of which were 83-yard scores that put the Bills ahead
14-0 mid-way through the first quarter.
The Bills defense gave up over 400 yards that day, including 188 on the ground, but held the Texans to just 21 points. The Texans were led by quarterback Derek Carr, and all-world wide receiver Andre Johnson.
What can we expect from Bills this time around?
It's very likely the Bills give up 188 yards or more on the ground to the Texans, but Houston's offense isn't that good. Outside of Nico Collins, they don't have many weapons.
Meanwhile, C.J. Stroud is out with a concussion, so it'll be backup and former starter Davis Mills leading the Texans' offense.
Will Josh Allen light up the Texans' defense the way Losman did 19 years ago? It's doubtful, given the Texans' number one-ranked defense, but the Bills should be able to come out on top and get their first road win against the Texans in 19 years.
