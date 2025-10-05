Bills Central

Expert panel unanimously picks Sunday Night Football winner with Bills hosting Pats

The Buffalo Bills look to improve to 5-0 overall, but the New England Patriots stand in their way on Sunday night in Orchard Park

Ralph Ventre

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen avoids New England Patriots Daniel Ekuale and breaks Jeremiah Pharms Jr. 's attempted tackle to gain several yards on a carry during first half action at Highmark Stadium
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen avoids New England Patriots Daniel Ekuale and breaks Jeremiah Pharms Jr. 's attempted tackle to gain several yards on a carry during first half action at Highmark Stadium / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

If one needs more evidence that the Buffalo Bills run the AFC East, Sports Illustrated's weekly game predictions send a clear message.

After dispatching the New York Jets and the Miami Dolphins in Weeks 2 and 3, the reigning five-time division champion Bills have a Week 5 home game against the New England Patriots, and not one SI expert is thinking upset.

The seven-member prediction panel, which picks every NFL game every week, was unanimous when selecting the October 5 Sunday Night Football winner with the Bills receiving all votes. Although every panelist has a winning record through four weeks of picks, all seven experts incorrectly chose the Los Angeles Rams to prevail in this week's Thursday Night Football affair.

MORE: Bills prep for Sunday Night Football, roster elevations provide DT injury insurance

As always, the SI panel predictions are straight up. As for the point spread, the oddsmakers have tabbed the Bills as an 8.5-point betting favorite as of early Sunday morning.

Drake Maye
Sep 28, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) calls a play against the Carolina Panthers during the first half / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Although Buffalo did not cover as heavy favorite each of the last two weeks, the Bills won both games by double-digit margins.

With the 2-2 Patriots visiting for a primetime divisional battle, the Bills aren't expecting a cakewalk by any means.

MORE: Acclaimed rookie TE cleared to face Pats, three Bills' starters remain questionable

"You got to play a complete game, all three phases to come out with a win," said second-year wide receiver Keon Coleman.

While New England's defense may present some challenges for Buffalo's run game, the Bills could try to exploit their opponent through the air. Buffalo averages 7.82 yards per pass — fourth highest in the NFL. The Patriots are allowing 7.73 yards per pass attempt — fourth worst in the NFL.

Keon Coleman (0)
Sep 14, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) makes a catch against New York Jets safety Andre Cisco (8) / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

MMQB Week 5 Game Picks 
(Bills vs. Patriots)

Albert Breer, senior reporter
Pick: Bills

Claire Brennan, associate editor
Pick: Bills

Conor Orr, senior writer
Pick: Bills

Gilberto Manzano, staff writer
Pick: Bills

Matt Verderame, staff writer
Pick: Bills

John Pluym, managing editor
Pick: Bills

Mitch Goldich, senior editor
Pick: Bills

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.