Expert panel unanimously picks Sunday Night Football winner with Bills hosting Pats
If one needs more evidence that the Buffalo Bills run the AFC East, Sports Illustrated's weekly game predictions send a clear message.
After dispatching the New York Jets and the Miami Dolphins in Weeks 2 and 3, the reigning five-time division champion Bills have a Week 5 home game against the New England Patriots, and not one SI expert is thinking upset.
The seven-member prediction panel, which picks every NFL game every week, was unanimous when selecting the October 5 Sunday Night Football winner with the Bills receiving all votes. Although every panelist has a winning record through four weeks of picks, all seven experts incorrectly chose the Los Angeles Rams to prevail in this week's Thursday Night Football affair.
As always, the SI panel predictions are straight up. As for the point spread, the oddsmakers have tabbed the Bills as an 8.5-point betting favorite as of early Sunday morning.
Although Buffalo did not cover as heavy favorite each of the last two weeks, the Bills won both games by double-digit margins.
With the 2-2 Patriots visiting for a primetime divisional battle, the Bills aren't expecting a cakewalk by any means.
"You got to play a complete game, all three phases to come out with a win," said second-year wide receiver Keon Coleman.
While New England's defense may present some challenges for Buffalo's run game, the Bills could try to exploit their opponent through the air. Buffalo averages 7.82 yards per pass — fourth highest in the NFL. The Patriots are allowing 7.73 yards per pass attempt — fourth worst in the NFL.
MMQB Week 5 Game Picks
(Bills vs. Patriots)
Albert Breer, senior reporter
Pick: Bills
Claire Brennan, associate editor
Pick: Bills
Conor Orr, senior writer
Pick: Bills
Gilberto Manzano, staff writer
Pick: Bills
Matt Verderame, staff writer
Pick: Bills
John Pluym, managing editor
Pick: Bills
Mitch Goldich, senior editor
Pick: Bills
