Insider Identifies Underrated Safety Bills Should Target at NFL Trade Deadline

There's no denying that the Buffalo Bills need help in the secondary. That was the case even before they decided to move on from C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who proved to be more trouble than he was worth.

The good news is that general manager Brandon Beane seems to understand the need, with reports suggesting that he's ready to be aggressive at the NFL trade deadline. Fans might roll their eyes given Beane's history, which typically includes making calls but not pulling the trigger, but until the Nov. 10 deadline passes, there's a chance they could make a move to strengthen their greatest weakness.

Big names such as Budda Baker and Derwin James have been floated as options, while more realistic targets such as Amani Hooker have also been mentioned. There are other players to keep an eye on, including one intriguing option mentioned by NFL insdier Vic Carucci, who says Nick Cross should be on the radar for the Bills.

NFL Insider @viccarucci mentions Washington S Nick Cross as a potential trade target for the Bills.



Young, cheap, term.



Putting a pin in that one.https://t.co/RpniCrpBTm — Jeremy White 🚂 (@JeremyWGR) November 6, 2026

Cross isn't the biggest name of the bunch, but he would be an upgrade over Damar Hamlin. He also doesn't have a massive contract to deal with either, after signing a two-year, $13 million deal with the Washington Commanders in free agency this offseason.

What does Nick Cross bring to the table

Indianapolis Colts safety Nick Cross celebrates an interception against the Los Angeles Chargers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before landing in Washington, Cross spent four years with the Indianapolis Colts. A third-round pick out of Maryland in 2022, Cross spent his first two seasons as a reserve for the Colts. In 2024, he moved into a starting role and developed into one of their top defenders.

He recorded 146 tackles, three interceptions, and five pass deflections that year. He followed that breakout performance up with 120 tackles, 2.5 sacks, one interception, and another five pass deflections in 2025.

In Washington, Cross has split his time between free safety and strong safety, often lining up in the box as well as in the slot. He has 22 tackles in four games played, and has been strong against the run. His coverage grade is currently just 56.2, but he has shown more promise in the past in this area.

That said, Cross seems to be cut from the same cloth as their current safeties. What they truly need is someone who can patrol the deep end of the secondary in a centerfield-type of role. While Cross would be an upgrade over Hamlin, someone such as Hooker would bring far more needed change to their coverage and should be their top target. Cross, however, could be a good fallback plan.

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