Bills Cut 2x Super Bowl Champ, Sign NCAA D3 All-American for Monday Night Debut

The Buffalo Bills made a player-for-player roster swap prior to their Monday Night Football kickoff against the Los Angeles Rams in Inglewood.

In addition to their two practice squad elevations, the Bills announced the signing of practice squad cornerback Anthony Kendall to the active 53-man roster. In a corresponding move, Buffalo created a spot for Kendall by releasing veteran edge rusher Mike Danna.

Joining the Bills this past offseason, Danna, a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs, was a game day inactive for three of the season's first four weeks. He played eight defensive snaps in Week 2 when Ed Oliver suffered an injury during pregame warmups.

The Bills' Mike Danna works with Bradley Chubb on a move after practice at Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on Aug. 1, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It wouldn't be surprising to see Buffalo bring Danna back in a practice squad capacity, considering Kendall's promotion has created an opening there.

Meanwhile, Kendall joined the Bills during training camp. The 26-year-old Division III product has 16 games of NFL experience from the 2023 season with the Tennessee Titans.

Why did Bills make this move right now?

Kendall has been added as emergency insurance in the Bills' banged-up secondary.

Although top cornerback Christian Benford is back in the lineup after an one-game absence due to injury, slot cornerback Dee Alford is unavailable after tweaking his ankle in Week 4. Furthermore, backup nickel cornerback Jordan Hancock is on Injured Reserve, and practice squad defensive back Te'Cory Couch, who was elevated last week, is also banged up.

Despite playing in 16 games for Tennessee, Kendall saw only three total defensive snaps while logging 323 special teams reps. Still, he'll be expected to contribute for the Bills as a member of the active roster.

Sep 10, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) is tackled after a catch by Tennessee Titans cornerback Anthony Kendall (40) | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

“If you're on our roster, if that's an opportunity, whether it's practice squad, whether it's inactives, there's a reason you're here. If an injury happens, and we don't feel comfortable with a guy that's been inactive playing, or a guy that's been on the practice squad calling him up, then you start to question, why are they here?" said Bills' head coach Joe Brady earlier this month.

Kendall is on Buffalo's active game day roster, and he saw his first defensive snaps in the second quarter on Monday night. It's his first live NFL regular season game action since December 31, 2023 when he recorded one tackle and 23 special teams snaps against the Houston Texans.

The Baldwin Wallace product, who earned 2022 Division III All-America honors, was waived by the Titans in October 2024. He spent a brief time on the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Cornell Powell is taken down by Buffalo Bills defensive back Anthony Kendall during second half action of the Bills preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium on Aug. 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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