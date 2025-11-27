Bills' limited options to fill Elijah Moore's roster spot prior to facing Steelers

The Buffalo Bills created a vacancy on their 53-man roster by releasing veteran wide receiver Elijah Moore on Wednesday.

Even with Tuesday's signing of wide receiver Brandin Cooks, who essentially filled the spot opened when Mecole Hardman landed on Injured Reserve, the Bills active roster stands at 52 players.

Buffalo will almost definitely add a 53rd body to the mix prior to the November 30 road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and recent injuries will likely dictate what the addition winds up being.

While starting right tackle Spencer Brown appears headed for a multi-week absence due to the right shoulder injury suffered in the November 20 loss to the Houston Texans, starting left tackle Dion Dawkins must clear concussion protocol in order to be available in Week 13.

With both starters currently on the shelf, the Bills are seemingly forced to use the roster spot for an offensive tackle.

OL Tylan Grable

Grable has been out since the preseason due to a concussion, but the Bills opened his 21-day activation window this week, presumably out of necessity. If he earns their confidence in practice, the 2024 sixth-round selection could step right into the fire on Sunday.

As a rookie, Grable appeared in three games before landing on IR. He returned in December, starting the regular season finale.

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Tylan Grable (68) against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship Game | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

WR Gabe Davis

Davis seems destined for a 53-man roster spot, but he may need to wait an extra week due to the offensive line injuries. He has one more gameday elevation available as a practice squad player.

The Bills could create an addition spot for Davis next week by moving a player onto IR. He's likely to be active for the third week in a row when Buffalo visits the Steelers.

Nov 16, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis (13) runs the ball against Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

OL Travis Clayton

The 2024 seventh-round draft pick is the lone offensive tackle on the practice squad. Rather than using a roster spot on Clayton, the Bills could simply tab him as a gameday elevation, if needed.

The 6-foot-7 Clayton is an International Pathway player. He spent his rookie season on Injured Reserve and has yet to appear in a game.

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Travis Clayton shakes hands with defensive tackle Deone Walker as Walker takes then field at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on July 24, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

