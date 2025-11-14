Bills Central

Bills clear top WR for action with four players questionable to face Buccaneers

The Buffalo Bills will be without tight end Dalton Kincaid and potentially four defensive players in Week 11 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Ralph Ventre

Oct 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Josh Palmer (5) is tackled by. Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford (20)
Oct 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Josh Palmer (5) is tackled by. Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford (20) / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
At least eight of the 14 players on the Buffalo Bills' injury report will be available for the November 16 home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Wide receiver Joshua Palmer, cornerback Christian Benford and defensive end AJ Epenesa have all been cleared to dress in Week 11 after all three were unavailable for the November 9 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Linebacker Terrel Bernard, defensive end Joey Bosa, linebacker Dorian Williams, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and wide receiver Khalil Shakir are also good to go for the November 16 home game.

Shakir, who leads the Bills in receiving yards (457), popped up on the injury report this week due to a ribs/ankle issue. After practicing on a limited basis in a red non-contact jersey, he progressed to full participation on Friday.

Defensive quartet questionable

Four players, all on the defensive side of the ball, are questionable to dress for the Week 11 non-conference contest.

Linebacker Shaq Thompson, who has missed back-to-back games due to a hamstring injury, carries a questionable tag despite practicing in full Friday.

Starting nickel cornerback Taron Johnson, who has been unavailable since Week 8, took a step back to limited participation on Friday.

"Just a little bit of a yellow flag went up overnight," said Bills' head coach Sean McDermott.

Meanwhile, versatile defensive back Cam Lewis was limited three days in a row. He's also questionable.

Second-round rookie defensive tackle TJ Sanders, who remains on Injured Reserve, is questionable to return Sunday after a full week of practice. Sanders hasn't played since Week 4.

Taron Johnson (7)
Oct 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) scores a touchdown as Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson (7) defends / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Dalton Kincaid ruled out

Starting tight end Dalton Kincaid, who left early in Week 10 due to a hamstring problem, is one of two players ruled out for Week 11 by McDermott. Defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis, who was also banged up last Sunday, is the other.

Kincaid leads the Bills in receiving yards per game (56.0). When he missed the October 13 loss due to an oblique strain, Buffalo chose to roll with only two active tight ends although fullback Reggie Gilliam provides position flexibility.

Dalton Kincaid (86)
Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) runs with the ball in the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Bills' Injury Report (Week 11)

FRIDAY
TE Dalton Kincaid (hamstring) — DNP
(Game: OUT)

DT Phidarian Mathis (shoulder) — DNP
(Game: OUT)

DB Cam Lewis (calf) — Limited
(Game: Questionable)

NCB Taron Johnson (groin) — Limited
(Game: Questionable)

DT TJ Sanders (knee) — Full (IR)
(Game: Questionable)

LB Shaq Thompson (hamstring) — Full
(Game: Questionable)

WR Khalil Shakir (ankle/ribs) — Full
(Game: - )

CB Christian Benford (groin) — Full
(Game: - )

LB Terrel Bernard (ankle) — Full
(Game: - )

DE Joey Bosa (wrist) — Full
(Game: - )

LB Dorian Williams (groin) — Full
(Game: - )

DE AJ Epenesa (concussion) — Full
(Game: - )

WR Joshua Palmer (knee/ankle) — Full
(Game: - )

DT Jordan Phillips (wrist) — Full
(Game: - )

THURSDAY
TE Dalton Kincaid (hamstring) — DNP

DT Phidarian Mathis (shoulder) — DNP

DB Cam Lewis (calf) — Limited

WR Khalil Shakir (ankle/ribs) — Limited

CB Christian Benford (groin) — Full

LB Terrel Bernard (ankle) — Full

DE Joey Bosa (wrist) — Full

NCB Taron Johnson (groin) — Full

LB Shaq Thompson (hamstring) — Full

LB Dorian Williams (groin) — Full

DE AJ Epenesa (concussion) — Full

WR Joshua Palmer (knee/ankle) — Full

DT Jordan Phillips (wrist) — Full

DT TJ Sanders (knee) — Full (IR)

WEDNESDAY
TE Dalton Kincaid (hamstring) — DNP

DT Phidarian Mathis (shoulder) — DNP

CB Christian Benford (groin) — Limited

LB Terrel Bernard (ankle) — Limited

DE Joey Bosa (wrist) — Limited

NCB Taron Johnson (groin) — Limited

DB Cam Lewis (calf) — Limited

WR Khalil Shakir (ankle/ribs) — Limited

LB Shaq Thompson (hamstring) — Limited

LB Dorian Williams (groin) — Limited

DE AJ Epenesa (concussion) — Full

WR Joshua Palmer (knee/ankle) — Full

DT Jordan Phillips (wrist) — Full

DT TJ Sanders (knee) — Full (IR)

