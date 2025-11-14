Bills clear top WR for action with four players questionable to face Buccaneers
At least eight of the 14 players on the Buffalo Bills' injury report will be available for the November 16 home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Wide receiver Joshua Palmer, cornerback Christian Benford and defensive end AJ Epenesa have all been cleared to dress in Week 11 after all three were unavailable for the November 9 loss to the Miami Dolphins.
Linebacker Terrel Bernard, defensive end Joey Bosa, linebacker Dorian Williams, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and wide receiver Khalil Shakir are also good to go for the November 16 home game.
RELATED: What Bills' practice squad looks like after injuries force busy month of movement
Shakir, who leads the Bills in receiving yards (457), popped up on the injury report this week due to a ribs/ankle issue. After practicing on a limited basis in a red non-contact jersey, he progressed to full participation on Friday.
Defensive quartet questionable
Four players, all on the defensive side of the ball, are questionable to dress for the Week 11 non-conference contest.
Linebacker Shaq Thompson, who has missed back-to-back games due to a hamstring injury, carries a questionable tag despite practicing in full Friday.
Starting nickel cornerback Taron Johnson, who has been unavailable since Week 8, took a step back to limited participation on Friday.
"Just a little bit of a yellow flag went up overnight," said Bills' head coach Sean McDermott.
MORE: Bills ready to 'get that going' as second-round rookie nears return for depleted unit
Meanwhile, versatile defensive back Cam Lewis was limited three days in a row. He's also questionable.
Second-round rookie defensive tackle TJ Sanders, who remains on Injured Reserve, is questionable to return Sunday after a full week of practice. Sanders hasn't played since Week 4.
Dalton Kincaid ruled out
Starting tight end Dalton Kincaid, who left early in Week 10 due to a hamstring problem, is one of two players ruled out for Week 11 by McDermott. Defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis, who was also banged up last Sunday, is the other.
Kincaid leads the Bills in receiving yards per game (56.0). When he missed the October 13 loss due to an oblique strain, Buffalo chose to roll with only two active tight ends although fullback Reggie Gilliam provides position flexibility.
Bills' Injury Report (Week 11)
FRIDAY
TE Dalton Kincaid (hamstring) — DNP
(Game: OUT)
DT Phidarian Mathis (shoulder) — DNP
(Game: OUT)
DB Cam Lewis (calf) — Limited
(Game: Questionable)
NCB Taron Johnson (groin) — Limited
(Game: Questionable)
DT TJ Sanders (knee) — Full (IR)
(Game: Questionable)
LB Shaq Thompson (hamstring) — Full
(Game: Questionable)
WR Khalil Shakir (ankle/ribs) — Full
(Game: - )
CB Christian Benford (groin) — Full
(Game: - )
LB Terrel Bernard (ankle) — Full
(Game: - )
DE Joey Bosa (wrist) — Full
(Game: - )
LB Dorian Williams (groin) — Full
(Game: - )
DE AJ Epenesa (concussion) — Full
(Game: - )
WR Joshua Palmer (knee/ankle) — Full
(Game: - )
DT Jordan Phillips (wrist) — Full
(Game: - )
THURSDAY
TE Dalton Kincaid (hamstring) — DNP
DT Phidarian Mathis (shoulder) — DNP
DB Cam Lewis (calf) — Limited
WR Khalil Shakir (ankle/ribs) — Limited
CB Christian Benford (groin) — Full
LB Terrel Bernard (ankle) — Full
DE Joey Bosa (wrist) — Full
NCB Taron Johnson (groin) — Full
LB Shaq Thompson (hamstring) — Full
LB Dorian Williams (groin) — Full
DE AJ Epenesa (concussion) — Full
WR Joshua Palmer (knee/ankle) — Full
DT Jordan Phillips (wrist) — Full
DT TJ Sanders (knee) — Full (IR)
WEDNESDAY
TE Dalton Kincaid (hamstring) — DNP
DT Phidarian Mathis (shoulder) — DNP
CB Christian Benford (groin) — Limited
LB Terrel Bernard (ankle) — Limited
DE Joey Bosa (wrist) — Limited
NCB Taron Johnson (groin) — Limited
DB Cam Lewis (calf) — Limited
WR Khalil Shakir (ankle/ribs) — Limited
LB Shaq Thompson (hamstring) — Limited
LB Dorian Williams (groin) — Limited
DE AJ Epenesa (concussion) — Full
WR Joshua Palmer (knee/ankle) — Full
DT Jordan Phillips (wrist) — Full
DT TJ Sanders (knee) — Full (IR)
— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —