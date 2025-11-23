Bills Central

Do Buffalo Bills play on Sunday? Next matchup date and time

After a crushing loss to Houston on Thursday, when and against whom can the Bills make amends?

Owen Klein

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) dives for a first down against the Houston Texans in the first quarter at NRG Stadium.
Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) dives for a first down against the Houston Texans in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills got beat up — literally — in a 23-19 loss to the Houston Texans on Thursday night, but now they'll have some time to lick their wounds with 10 days until their next game.

The 7-4 Bills will watch with the comfort of relaxation and healing for the more than 15 injured players before they take about a three-hour drive south to the Steel City for their next matchup.

When do Bills play next?

James Cook and Reggie Gilliam
Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Bills running back James Cook III (4) celebrates with fullback Reggie Gilliam (41) after scoring a touchdown against the Texans in the first quarter. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Opponent: Pittsburgh Steelers (6-4)
Date: Sunday, November 30
Time: 4:25 p.m. EST
TV: CBS/Paramount+, NFL Sunday Ticket
Venue: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh

Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is hoping to play through a wrist injury he suffered on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. Even then, his offense hasn't been as effective this season, ranking fifth-worst in yards per game and 16th in EPA.

The Steelers are the benefactors of typical splash plays from a defense led by 2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt, as their 18 takeaways are tied for third-most in the NFL. Watt has forced two fumbles and picked off a pass with six sacks this season.

The Bills ought to be on their guard against a unit that's similar to Houston in terms of making big plays and playing complementary football. The mini-bye will be critical in preparing for as hostile an environment as can be.

Jordan Poyer
Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Bills safety Jordan Poyer (21) tackles Texans running back Woody Marks (27). / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Owen Klein
OWEN KLEIN

Owen Klein has covered football, basketball and baseball for Penn State athletics as a broadcaster on local radio, including producing Penn State’s 2024 men’s basketball Big Ten Tournament games and calling Penn State football’s Whiteout vs. Washington in November 2024. He has internships with the Buffalo Bisons and CBS affiliate WIVB in Buffalo, NY, in the summer of 2025. He is a Penn State University broadcast journalism student at the Bellisario College of Communications majoring in broadcast journalism and is passionate about college and professional sports, the Pokémon Video Game Championships and the Buffalo Bills.