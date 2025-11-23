Do Buffalo Bills play on Sunday? Next matchup date and time
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills got beat up — literally — in a 23-19 loss to the Houston Texans on Thursday night, but now they'll have some time to lick their wounds with 10 days until their next game.
The 7-4 Bills will watch with the comfort of relaxation and healing for the more than 15 injured players before they take about a three-hour drive south to the Steel City for their next matchup.
When do Bills play next?
Opponent: Pittsburgh Steelers (6-4)
Date: Sunday, November 30
Time: 4:25 p.m. EST
TV: CBS/Paramount+, NFL Sunday Ticket
Venue: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh
Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is hoping to play through a wrist injury he suffered on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. Even then, his offense hasn't been as effective this season, ranking fifth-worst in yards per game and 16th in EPA.
The Steelers are the benefactors of typical splash plays from a defense led by 2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt, as their 18 takeaways are tied for third-most in the NFL. Watt has forced two fumbles and picked off a pass with six sacks this season.
The Bills ought to be on their guard against a unit that's similar to Houston in terms of making big plays and playing complementary football. The mini-bye will be critical in preparing for as hostile an environment as can be.
