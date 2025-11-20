Bills vs. Texans Week 12 picks: Are experts predicting Houston to upset Buffalo?
The Buffalo Bills head into their Week 12 matchup against the Houston Texans looking to start a winning streak.
After dropping their Week 10 game to the Miami Dolphins, the Bills rebounded with a huge 44-32 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 11.
Meanwhile, the Texans notched their second-straight victory with a win over the Tennessee Titans despite not having quarterback C.J. Stroud once again.
The deck was already stacked against Houston in this matchup, but that is even more the case after Stroud was ruled out on Tuesday, setting the stage for Davis Mills to start again.
RELATED: Bills clear three-fourths of crowded injury report for Thursday night vs. Texans
The good news for the Texans is they have one of the better defenses in the NFL, so that gives them a puncher's chance.
But is that enough for experts to pick them to win in the game against the Bills on Thursday night? Let's find out.
ESPN
Matt Bowen: Bills
Mike Clay: Bills
Pamela Maldonado: Texans
Jason Reid: Bills
Seth Wickersham: Bills
Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News: Bills 23, Texans 20
Iyer: "The Bills rode Josh Allen's wild stallion passing and running dominance to victory over the Buccaneers' defense, but the Texans present a tougher challenge in prime time on the road. They can stop the run and pressure him, backing it up with good coverage. He will need to dig deeper to make a few big plays off script. Unfortunately, the Texans don't have the pop with either QB to edge him.
Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic: Bills 27, Texans 20
Cluff: "The Texans have allowed an NFL-best 163 points, but they face a Bills team that just had Josh Allen score six touchdowns and put up 44 points. Buffalo will be able to outscore Houston."
John Breech, CBS Sports: Bills 20, Texans 17
Breech: "I think the Texans will keep this close, but I can't pick against Allen, who has never lost a Thursday game in his career. He's 8-0 all-time, which is the most wins in NFL history without a loss. I also can't pick against a team that has a Hallmark Christmas movie coming out this week."
Number of experts picking Bills: 7
Number of experts picking Texans: 1
— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —