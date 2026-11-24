It's a short week for the Buffalo Bills, who just defeated the Miami Dolphins on Sunday by a score of 26-9. That victory has led to a lot of criticism, mostly centered around Josh Allen.

The 2024 NFL MVP didn't have his best game, throwing a couple of interceptions. That said, the Bills didn't seem to be treating this like a regular season game. Instead, they seemed focused on making easy work of the injured Dolphins and turning their attention to the Kansas City Chiefs, who they face on Thanksgiving Day.

Their performance did cause them to drop in a couple of power rankings, but the Bills still remain one of the top teams in the entire league according to every media outlet.

Sports Illustrated

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen throws a pass against the Miami Dolphins during the first quarter at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ranking: 2 | Last week: 2

Connor Orr seems to understand what the plan was this weekend. While many are upset that Buffalo "only" won 26-9 against the Dolphins, Orr said they accomplished the main goal, they kept Josh Allen healthy in an easy win that will ultimately mean nothing.

"In a convincing win over the Dolphins we saw an excellent job by the Bills coaches of keeping Josh Allen from getting hurt in a meaningless game. For the first time in six years, he did not record a single rushing attempt," Orr wrote.

ESPN

Buffalo Bills guard Alec Anderson in his stance during the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ranking: 2 | Last week: 2

Every week, ESPN picks something to highlight for each team in their power rankings. In Week 12, they chose every team's top extension candidate. Buffalo has most of their star players locked up, but Nick Suss believes they should consider extending left guard Alec Anderson.

"An underrated aspect of the Bills' success since drafting quarterback Josh Allen has been offensive line continuity. The Bills prioritize developing and rewarding homegrown blockers, which in recent years has meant big contracts for OT Dion Dawkins, OT Spencer Brown and G O'Cyrus Torrence," Suss wrote.

"Anderson is a unique case because he arrived in Buffalo as an undrafted rookie and spent four seasons as a reserve before starting in 2026. However, it's certainly within the Bills' M.O. to stick with their developmental player rather than cast him aside. He's a tenacious blocker who is integral to the Bills' run game."

The Athletic

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen takes the field prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ranking: 2 | Last week: 1

Josh Kendall and Chad Graff were in the holiday spirit as they picked one thing every team should be thankful for. With the Bills, that's pretty easy as they chose Josh Allen.

"The Bills quarterback started his 147th consecutive game Sunday, the longest active streak among quarterbacks and the seventh-longest streak ever at the position."

NFL.com

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin celebrates after making an interception against the Miami Dolphins. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ranking: 2 | Last week: 2

Nick Shook dove into the strength of schedule, or lack thereof, that Buffalo has faced this past month. He says this coming week will be huge for them as they have “marquee matchup.”

”Save for their meeting with Minnesota’s defense (the Vikings’ offense doesn’t deserve a respectful mention here), the Bills haven’t been truly tested in the last month. Buffalo has routinely taken care of business against lesser opponents while also allowing for some offensive experimentation as a means of preparing for a deep playoff run. The wins keep coming, and the Bills’ coaching staff is quietly compiling research along the way, which could become rather valuable in marquee matchups -- like this Thursday night's date with Kansas City,” Shook wrote.

Bleacher Report

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen warms up prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ranking: 2 | Last week: 1

Buffalo secured a win, but Bleacher Report wasn't wildly impressed. They dropped them from No. 1 to No. 2 in favor of the San Francisco 49ers. The main concern from Kristopher Knox was the performance of Allen, who had a couple of interceptions in the win.

"The Bills avoided any potential trap against the rival Dolphins on Sunday. It was another underwhelming game by Josh Allen, who threw a pair of picks, but Buffalo did enough on both sides of the ball to run away with a three-score win," Knox wrote.

CBS Sports

Miami Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon II carries the ball as Buffalo Bills linebacker Javon Solomon makes the tackle. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ranking: 1 | Last week: 1

Pete Prisco kept Buffalo at No. 1 overall, giving them credit for reeling off one win after another. He does add, however, that their defense will be facing a tough task this week. Jim Leonhard’s unit hasn’t surrendered a touchdown in three games and that will likely change against the Chiefs.

”They keep winning games, but they face a big one this week against their old nemesis, the Kansas City Chiefs. That improved defense will be challenged in a big way,” Prisco wrote.

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —