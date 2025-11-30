Refs ignore blatant late hit on Josh Allen in chippy Bills-Steelers showdown

Every yard has been tough for the Buffalo Bills on Sunday as they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It's not shocking considering they're without left tackle Dion Dawkins and right tackle Spencer Brown. In their place are Ryan Van Demark and Alec Anderson, who are having issues slowing down T.J. Watt and Nick Herbig.

That's led to multiple runs from Josh Allen, including one late in the second quarter that should have resulted in a 15-yard penalty. Allen, who had to escape pressure from Watt, ran for one yard and slid down just short of the sticks. As he slid, Pittsburgh linebacker Patrick Queen hit Allen hard, sparking outrage on the bench.

Josh Allen gets hit as he is sliding but no flag is thrown for a late hit pic.twitter.com/H6mwiH87gP — Rate the Refs (@Rate_the_Refs) November 30, 2025

The refs decided not to throw the flag, leaving the broadcast crew shocked.

Josh Allen, Cam Heyward got chippy earlier on the same drive

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward warms up for a game against the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium. | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

This wasn't the first sign of things being contentious in this game. On another Allen run earlier on this same drive, Steelers' defensive lineman Cam Heyward took exception to something that happened (or perhaps was said) in the pile.

He got up quickly and got into the face of Allen, who didn't back down. The two went back and forth for a few seconds before being broken up.

It's been an ugly game for offenses, with the Bills already turning the ball over twice. Perhaps things open up in the second half, but this game has the makings of a low-scoring slugfest.

