Bills' position group under most pressure entering Week 2 vs. Jets
The Buffalo Bills’ defense put forth a forgettable performance in Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens.
No matter where you looked, no matter which position group you focused on, defensive breakdowns plagued Buffalo’s effort during a miraculous comeback victory.
“No one in the defensive room thinks anything of that nature was acceptable,” said defensive coordinator Bobby Babich early this week. “Our players know that.”
Most of the ire from the fan base after Sunday’s game was directed toward Buffalo’s defensive line — and rightfully so. The Bills allowed 238 yards rushing and three touchdowns rushing against the Ravens, with Buffalo’s front four resembling a wet paper towel throughout the contest.
With that said, the team’s safety unit was equally ineffective. Second-year pro Cole Bishop appeared confused at times, while Taylor Rapp was often a step slow while taking many bad angles in pursuit of Baltimore ball carriers.
Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson finished 14 of 19 passing for 209 yards and a couple of touchdowns, which equated to a 144.4 passer rating and added six carries for 70 yards on the ground.
“I think there were some good things in there, and then I think there was some plays that each of them would want back,” said Babich. “Every game is not going to be hunky-dory. Using two safeties that were here before (Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer), every game wasn’t (perfect).”
There is no room for Rapp and Bishop to put up another stinker in Week 2, as another matchup against what proved to be a potent offense in Week 1 is coming up on Sunday afternoon. Without a doubt, Rapp and Bishop must be better if the Bills hope to improve to 2-0 against a Jets’ offense that racked up 394 total yards against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1.
“It’s a lot easier to make those corrections after a win,” added Babich. “We need to get those things corrected, and we will.”
Rapp must lead the charge for the team’s safety tandem, which, with Bishop beginning his first season as a starter, needed the 27-year-old to be a rock on the back end for Buffalo to begin the season as the second-year pro got his feet wet. It was a rough start to the season. But there is still time for this duo to begin to display, at the very least, flashes of competency. And that must start to show this week.
Otherwise, the Bills could be in a boatload of trouble not only this week, but moving forward, and could reignite the conversation regarding the team’s decision not to bolster the position this offseason.
