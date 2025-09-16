Bills stand atop latest SI.com power rankings after dominating inferior opponent
Week 2 wasn’t nearly as exciting for the Buffalo Bills as the season opener, but that’s a good thing.
Buffalo needed a 16-point run in the final four minutes to secure a comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1, but then made it look easy this past weekend against the New York Jets. The final score was 30-10, which looks bad for New York, but the game was even farther apart than the score suggests.
That’s why SI.com’s Connor Orr has them at No. 1 overall in his latest NFL power rankings. According to Orr, the Bills are one of the few teams who can truly embarrass inferior opponents.
”There are a small handful of NFL teams each season that make inferior opponents look like actual collegiate programs attempting to play professionally. Such was the case when Buffalo avoided a major hangover in East Rutherford and won a game in which Josh Allen’s nose was hammered (and Allen didn’t score a passing or rushing touchdown).” - Orr
What really stood out in their latest win was how Josh Allen didn’t have to do everything on his own. He finished with a modest 148 passing yards and didn’t score a touchdown. Running back James Cook, meanwhile, went off with 132 yards and two scores.
Their defense was also vastly improved over Week 1, which is an excellent sign.
Buffalo has a short turnaround this week with a game on Thursday night against the Miami Dolphins. They’ll be favored against their AFC East rival, especially after being able to take their foot off the gas early in Week 2.
