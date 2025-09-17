Bills' injury report remains same one day closer to Thursday Night Football
No new injury news is good news for the Buffalo Bills during a shortened week that culminates against the Miami Dolphins on the September 18 edition of Thursday Night Football.
After posting a 30-10 road win over the New York Jets, the Bills kicked off the new week with six players, all from the defensive side of the ball, on Monday's injury report.
"Injury designations are exactly the same as yesterday," said Bills' head coach Sean McDermott on Tuesday afternoon in Orchard Park.
While there were thankfully no additions to the list, it's troublesome to see defensive tackle Ed Oliver and linebacker Matt Milano still unavailable to participate.
Oliver, who was seen in a walking boot again this week, will likely miss another week, or two, due to an ankle sprain. Milano, however, may be back a little sooner, considering that McDermott did not rule out a return to practice on Wednesday.
Veteran backup linebacker Shaq Thompson, starting nickel cornerback Taron Johnson and utility DB Cam Lewis all remained limited on Tuesday.
Thompson and Johnson both missed the Week 2 win over the New York Jets while Lewis banged up his shoulder filling in for Johnson, who is fighting through a quad problem. Johnson seems likely to make his return Thursday night.
Sixth-round rookie defensive back Jordan Hancock was inactive last Sunday due to a shoulder, but he has practiced in full Tuesday.
Although he'll be wearing a visor for extra protection next time out, quarterback Josh Allen's beat-up nose was not enough to land him on the injury report.
Bills' Injury Report (Week 3)
TUESDAY
DB Jordan Hancock (shoulder) — Full
NCB Taron Johnson (quad) — Limited
DB Cam Lewis (shoulder) — Limited
LB Shaq Thompson (hamstring / hand) — Limited
LB Matt Milano (pectoral) — DNP
DT Ed Oliver (ankle) — DNP
