Bills Central

Buffalo Bills reveal LB Matt Milano's status to begin Week 3

Matt Milano will not practice on Monday, per the Buffalo Bills' head coach, as he will be held out with a pec injury.

Alex Brasky

Bills linebacker Matt Milano walks off the field at the end of the final Buffalo Bills training camp session Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024 at St. John Fisher University.
Bills linebacker Matt Milano walks off the field at the end of the final Buffalo Bills training camp session Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024 at St. John Fisher University. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Buffalo Bills' head coach Sean McDermott met the media in Orchard Park to begin a short week leading into the Thursday Night Football home game against the Miami Dolphins, and one of the hot topics he was asked about was the status of injured linebacker Matt Milano.

Milano went down on one of the final plays of the first half in Sunday’s win over the New York Jets and was sidelined for the remainder of the contest. It was revealed by McDermott on Monday that the injury sustained by the former All-Pro was a pectoral injury.

The Bills head coach also revealed that Milano would miss practice on Monday due to the ailment, adding that he is unsure of the significance of the injury or a potential timeline for Milano’s return.

“Don’t know yet,” said McDermott. “We’ll see.”

Matt Milano
Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano runs a drill during training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on July 23, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Milano’s injury is of significant concern, particularly considering the two extended injury absences he has had in recent seasons. He missed 11 games last season due to a torn biceps, while the year before, he was lost for the season due to a broken leg.

RELATED: Josh Allen's bloody nose injury 'still kind of going on me' after Bills' blowout win

The 31-year-old linebacker has been impressive for the Bills dating back to the end of last season and has made a notable impact through his team’s first two games of the year. Through Weeks 1 and 2, Milano has recorded nine tackles and a sack.

Ed Oliver
Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver dances to the music for a few moments during the Return of the Blue & Red practice at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Aug.1, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Milano’s injury will now be added to the list of other Bills starters dealing with various bumps and bruises, including defensive tackle Ed Oliver, who also did not practice on Monday with an ankle injury. Oliver missed this past Sunday’s win over New York, along with fellow defensive starter, nickel cornerback Taron Johnson.

MORE: Bills' important second-year defender may be coming into his own entering Week 3

Johnson is set to practice in a limited fashion on Monday, per McDermott, along with fellow defensive back Cam Lewis and linebacker Shaq Thompson. Johnson is dealing with a quad injury, while Lewis sustained an ankle injury vs. the Jets, a game in which Thompson was inactive due to a hamstring injury.

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Alex Brasky
ALEX BRASKY

Alex Brasky is editor of Bills Digest and host of the Buffalo Pregame podcast. He has been on the Bills beat the past six seasons and now joins Sports Illustrated hoping to expand his coverage of Buffalo’s favorite football team.