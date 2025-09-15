Buffalo Bills reveal LB Matt Milano's status to begin Week 3
Buffalo Bills' head coach Sean McDermott met the media in Orchard Park to begin a short week leading into the Thursday Night Football home game against the Miami Dolphins, and one of the hot topics he was asked about was the status of injured linebacker Matt Milano.
Milano went down on one of the final plays of the first half in Sunday’s win over the New York Jets and was sidelined for the remainder of the contest. It was revealed by McDermott on Monday that the injury sustained by the former All-Pro was a pectoral injury.
The Bills head coach also revealed that Milano would miss practice on Monday due to the ailment, adding that he is unsure of the significance of the injury or a potential timeline for Milano’s return.
“Don’t know yet,” said McDermott. “We’ll see.”
Milano’s injury is of significant concern, particularly considering the two extended injury absences he has had in recent seasons. He missed 11 games last season due to a torn biceps, while the year before, he was lost for the season due to a broken leg.
The 31-year-old linebacker has been impressive for the Bills dating back to the end of last season and has made a notable impact through his team’s first two games of the year. Through Weeks 1 and 2, Milano has recorded nine tackles and a sack.
Milano’s injury will now be added to the list of other Bills starters dealing with various bumps and bruises, including defensive tackle Ed Oliver, who also did not practice on Monday with an ankle injury. Oliver missed this past Sunday’s win over New York, along with fellow defensive starter, nickel cornerback Taron Johnson.
Johnson is set to practice in a limited fashion on Monday, per McDermott, along with fellow defensive back Cam Lewis and linebacker Shaq Thompson. Johnson is dealing with a quad injury, while Lewis sustained an ankle injury vs. the Jets, a game in which Thompson was inactive due to a hamstring injury.
