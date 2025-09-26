5 things you need to know about Bills vs. Saints in Week 4
The good news is that the Buffalo Bills are atop the AFC East with a 3-0 record. They are one of six teams that have won their first three games this season. Meanwhile, the rival New England Patriots (1-2), New York Jets (0-3) and Miami Dolphins (0-3) are a combined 1-8.
Still, head coach Sean McDermott has to be somewhat concerned about a defensive unit that has allowed the most rushing yards in the league. While the Bills were able to keep the Jets under wraps in Week 2, both the Baltimore Ravens and Dolphins were able to move the ball on the ground.
The task ahead is first-time NFL head coach Kellen Moore and the winless New Orleans Saints. It’s the second of three consecutive home games for McDermott’s club. Quarterback Josh Allen leads the league’s top-ranked offense, and the Bills are one of three teams—along with the Indianapolis Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers—that have not committed a turnover in 2025.
History
It’s an interconference series that dates back to 1973. The Saints own a two-game lead in the standings (7-5), but it was the Bills who came up with a 31-6 Thanksgiving night victory at the Superdome in 2021 in the franchises’ latest encounter. That win snapped Buffalo’s five-game losing streak to the Saints.
It’s worth noting that the road team owns an 8-4 mark in this setting. In fact, the Saints have won four straight games at Buffalo dating back to 1989—the latest a 47-10 triumph in 2017 during McDermott’s first season in Orchard Park.
What’s in a Number(s)?
Saints: It dates back to Week 15 of 2024, but the Saints own the league’s longest current losing streak at seven in a row. They have been outscored a combined 196-95 in those seven setbacks. The club has gotten off to slow starts as New Orleans has been outscored 50-3 in the first quarter in those setbacks,
RELATED: No change on Bills' latest Week 4 injury report with three starters still out
Bills: Sean McDermott’s club faces its first interconference foe in 2025. Under his guidance, the Bills are a combined 26-10 vs. NFC teams dating back to his arrival in 2017. This past season, Buffalo finished 4-1 vs. NFC competition (losing only to the Rams), and scored at least 31 points in each of those five contests.
Keep an Eye On…
Saints: Veteran Alvin Kamara remains one of the NFL’s most versatile players. He leads Moore’s team in touches (59) and total yards from scrimmage (262), and has New Orleans lone rushing touchdowns this season. The nine-year pro could find plenty of running room vs, the league’s worst rushing defense.
Bills: Linebacker Terrel Bernard has come up with his share of timely plays this season. The 2022 third-round pick from Baylor University is currently tied for second on the team with 14 tackles, and has two of Buffalo’s three takeaways in 2025. However, he has been subpar vs. the run (via Pro Football Focus).
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —