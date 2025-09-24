New injury sidelines Bills' starting OL as Week 4 practice begins
The Buffalo Bills added Spencer Brown to the injury report to begin Week 4, joining defensive tackle Ed Oliver and linebacker Matt Milano as non-participants during Wednesday’s practice, per Head Coach Sean McDermott.
Buffalo's starting right tackle sustained a calf injury during this past Thursday’s win over the Miami Dolphins, but was still able to complete the game, having played 100 percent of the Bills’ offensive snaps. It is the second injury Brown has sustained since training camp began, as he previously missed quite a bit of time to start the team’s stint at St. John Fisher University due to a back injury.
McDermott provided a bit of optimism regarding Brown’s injury, stating that he, along with Milano and Oliver, “Are improving and heading in the right direction.”
Brown has been a stalwart for Buffalo’s offensive line the past several seasons and was ranked the No. 3 right tackle in the NFL by offensive line guru, Bleacher Report’s Brandon Thorn, this offseason. Through the first three games of the 2025 regular season, the Bills’ OL has been widely regarded as one of the best in the NFL, having allowed a league-low pressure rate of 20.7 percent, per NFL Pro.
If Brown is to miss Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints, that would likely lead to Ryan Van Demark being inserted into the team’s starting lineup. Van Demark entered the regular season as the team’s swing tackle after 2024 sixth-round pick Tylan Grable was placed on Injured Reserve due to a concussion. Van Demark started two games for the Bills a season ago.
Buffalo squares off with the Saints on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Highmark Stadium.
