Ed Oliver's potential return especially important for Bills' Monday night matchup

It'll be all hands-on-deck for the Bills against this offensive headliner

Owen Klein

Sep 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens guard Daniel Faalele (77) blocks Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver (91).
Sep 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens guard Daniel Faalele (77) blocks Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver (91). / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
Bijan Robinson is a much different monster than what the New England Patriots challenged the Buffalo Bills with on the ground on Sunday. But all is not lost, as a big-time tone-setter for Buffalo's defense could return for Monday against the Atlanta Falcons, and he'll be sorely needed.

Defensive tackle Ed Oliver, the former No. 9 overall pick, has missed the last four games with an ankle injury, but the Bills are hopeful he will return this week.

His absence was felt in the two games he missed in the middle of 2024 with a hamstring issue. The Bills allowed 94 rushing yards to a Houston Texans team sans leading rusher Joe Mixon and the New York Jets' Breece Hall to average 6.3 yards a carry on 18 rushes.

Ed Oliver
Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver sacks Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson before he can get the pass off. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Their struggles have carried into 2025, as the Bills have 122.5 rushing yards per game over the last four weeks with Oliver on the shelf. That's the 10th-most in the league despite not facing the most imposing of running games.

If that's not enough evidence, Oliver also made arguably the play of the game in Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens, forcing a fumble on Derrick Henry in the final four minutes, which allowed the Bills to get within two.

It'll take a team effort to slow Robinson down, especially with All-Pro linebacker Matt Milano now week-to-week after aggravating his pectoral injury. Oliver's potential return, however, would be a big boost for Buffalo.

Ed Oliver
Aug 17, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Ed Oliver (91) against the Chicago Bears. / Matt Marton-Imagn Images

