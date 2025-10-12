Banged-up Bills will face Falcons' defense set to receive significant boost Monday
Through four games, the Atlanta Falcons’ defense has been one of the top-performing units in the NFL. And the return of an injured player is set to provide a significant boost for Atlanta’s already-strong resistance in Week 6 against the visiting Buffalo Bills.
Starting cornerback A.J. Terrell has been held out of the Falcons’ past two games due to a hamstring injury he sustained midway through a Week 2 win over the Minnesota Vikings. But he will enter Monday night’s matchup with the Bills sans an injury designation and is set to play in what is a critical primetime affair for both teams.
The Falcons have allowed the fewest total yards per game this season (244) and have also allowed the fewest passing yards per game (135). In two weeks without Terrell, one of which was a 30-0 shellacking at the hands of the Carolina Panthers, the Falcons allowed just 130.5 yards per game, including a paltry 147 yards to second-year standout quarterback, Washington’s Jayden Daniels, a week ago.
RELATED: Bills' head coach declares three players OUT for Week 6 matchup vs. Falcons
Still, don’t let that fool you. Terrell has made a significant impact while on the field this season, recording a couple of passes defensed along with nine tackles. He came away with a couple of interceptions while playing 98% of the Falcons’ defensive snaps a season ago. Through two starts this season, the six-year veteran has allowed opposing passers to record a slim passer rating of 72.5 when throwing the ball his way.
Terrell will be lined up against a Bills’ pass-catching corps that may be without two of its contributors — tight end Dalton Kincaid and Curtis Samuel. Samuel has been listed as questionable due to injuries to his neck and ribs, while Kincaid is questionable due to an oblique injury. Both players were limited during the team’s Saturday practice.
MORE: Bills won't see key Falcons' weapon declared OUT for Week 6 matchup
Kincaid is the Bills’ leading receiver this season, recording 287 yards receiving and three touchdowns on 20 receptions. After being inactive for the first three weeks of the season, Samuel has recorded three receptions for 35 yards and a touchdown over the past two games while also serving as one of the Bills’ kick returners.
Even with its full complement of targets, Buffalo’s passing game has struggled to find the consistency it aspires to achieve, and Terrell’s return could make things more challenging for a group that could be missing two key pieces in Week 6.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —