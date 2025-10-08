Stats show Bills aren't playing productive first-round tight end enough
It’s time for the Buffalo Bills to unleash Dalton Kincaid.
The third-year tight end is amid a career campaign, but through the first five weeks of the season, he has not been utilized like the other top tight ends across the NFL.
Kincaid has been on the field for just 49% of Buffalo's offensive snaps this season, which is 4% fewer than fellow TE Dawson Knox (53%), a discrepancy that does not match up with the production each player has provided in Weeks 1 through 5.
MORE: Five takeaways from Buffalo Bills' Week 5 snap counts
Kincaid has recorded the second-most yards receiving among NFL tight ends (287), just 20 fewer than Indianapolis Colts rookie TE Tyler Warren, who currently leads all players at the position with 307 yards receiving.
In comparison to Kincaid’s playing time thus far in Weeks 1 through 5, Warren has been on the field for a whopping 79% of the team’s offensive snaps. While it may not be realistic to believe the Bills tight end will ever take on that high of a snap share within the team’s offense, it’s about time the Bills allow him to spread his wings as a true No. 1 tight end.
MORE: Dalton Kincaid 'doesn't get as much credit as he deserves' in Year 3
Along with his career numbers as a receiver, Kincaid has also become a more than adequate blocker. The former first-round pick is on pace to record a career best 976 yards receiving and has already set a high-water mark of three touchdowns in his third season with the Bills. And there is no longer any fear of him being matched up one-on-one with a defender in front of him and a ball carrier behind him. He has regularly helped clear the way for quarterback Josh Allen, running back James Cook and his fellow wide receivers en route to the end zone.
All that being said, the most impressive aspect of his game has been his development as a downfield receiver. Kincaid’s average depth of target of 9.3 yards is a career high and nearly two yards better than where it sat a season ago (7.5), while he is also averaging a career best 14.4 yards per reception.
On passes that have traveled 15 or more yards downfield, Kincaid has recorded an impressive catch rate of 71.4%, per Sumer Sports, recording five receptions for 108 yards on seven such targets this season.
The soon-to-be 26-year-old has taken his game to the next level this season, and it’s time for the Bills to reciprocate his growth by taking the chains off and allowing him to become the centerpiece of the passing game, which he was expected to become when the team moved up to draft him.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —