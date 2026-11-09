NFL MNF Game Predictions Back Bills' Elite Offense over Vikings' Vaunted Defense

The Buffalo Bills' offense is facing arguably its toughest test yet.

According to the experts, however, no test is too daunting for Bills' quarterback Josh Allen, a five-time MVP finalist.

The Bills, who lead the NFL in scoring average (33.3), will visit the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football. In addition to boasting the league's No. 2 overall defense (271.6), the hosts are No. 1 against the pass (154.9).

"As a competitor, you're like, 'yeah, heck yeah, I want to play the best,'" said Allen. "I want to go out there and prove why we are what you say, the No. 1 offense. I know it's statistically speaking, but that's still a chip on our shoulder. We want to go out there and be the best offense that we can be. We've got a great opportunity against a fantastic defense."

Nov 1, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) reacts after the game against the Baltimore Ravens at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even with home-field advantage and a vaunted defense, the Vikings (6-1) are betting underdogs for the November 9 primetime affair. The Bills (6-1) enter as a 3.0-point road favorite per DraftKings.

As for what the experts are saying, Sports Illustrated's prediction panel is backing the Bills to win by a 3-to-1 margin. Six of the eight panelists have picked Buffalo to prevail in Week 9 with national staff writer Gilberto Manzano and senior writer Conor Orr being the two defectors. Note, SI selections are straight up.

Although it already seems like an eon ago, the Bills answered the Bell in Week 1 against the Houston Texans and what many were billing a "Super Bowl" defense. Buffalo scored 36 points on the road with Allen passing for 334 yards.

When it comes to Monday night's assignment in Minnesota, Bills' first-year head coach Joe Brady, who doubles as the team's offensive play caller, advised his troops to focus more on their operation than the opposing defense.

"We got to take care of the football. We got to play our style and not necessarily be reactive to it," said Brady.

The Bills' offense could be without the starting left side of its line with both tackle Dion Dawkins and guard Alec Anderson questionable to play. On the positive side, Allen has plenty of his weapons healthy and available.

Meanwhile, the Vikings are starting backup quarterback Carson Wentz with Kyler Murray unavailable.

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) reacts after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

MMQB Game Picks (Week 9)

Bills at Vikings — Monday Night Football

Albert Breer, senior reporter

Pick: Bills

Eva Geitheim, staff writer

Pick: Bills

Mitch Goldich, senior editor

Pick: Bills

Mike Kadlick, senior news writer

Pick: Bills

Gilberto Manzano, staff writer

Pick: Vikings

Conor Orr, senior writer

Pick: Vikings

John Pluym, managing editor

Pick: Bills

Matt Verderame, staff writer

Pick: Bills

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

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