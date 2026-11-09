NFL MNF Game Predictions Back Bills' Elite Offense over Vikings' Vaunted Defense
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The Buffalo Bills' offense is facing arguably its toughest test yet.
According to the experts, however, no test is too daunting for Bills' quarterback Josh Allen, a five-time MVP finalist.
The Bills, who lead the NFL in scoring average (33.3), will visit the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football. In addition to boasting the league's No. 2 overall defense (271.6), the hosts are No. 1 against the pass (154.9).
"As a competitor, you're like, 'yeah, heck yeah, I want to play the best,'" said Allen. "I want to go out there and prove why we are what you say, the No. 1 offense. I know it's statistically speaking, but that's still a chip on our shoulder. We want to go out there and be the best offense that we can be. We've got a great opportunity against a fantastic defense."
Even with home-field advantage and a vaunted defense, the Vikings (6-1) are betting underdogs for the November 9 primetime affair. The Bills (6-1) enter as a 3.0-point road favorite per DraftKings.
As for what the experts are saying, Sports Illustrated's prediction panel is backing the Bills to win by a 3-to-1 margin. Six of the eight panelists have picked Buffalo to prevail in Week 9 with national staff writer Gilberto Manzano and senior writer Conor Orr being the two defectors. Note, SI selections are straight up.
Although it already seems like an eon ago, the Bills answered the Bell in Week 1 against the Houston Texans and what many were billing a "Super Bowl" defense. Buffalo scored 36 points on the road with Allen passing for 334 yards.
When it comes to Monday night's assignment in Minnesota, Bills' first-year head coach Joe Brady, who doubles as the team's offensive play caller, advised his troops to focus more on their operation than the opposing defense.
"We got to take care of the football. We got to play our style and not necessarily be reactive to it," said Brady.
The Bills' offense could be without the starting left side of its line with both tackle Dion Dawkins and guard Alec Anderson questionable to play. On the positive side, Allen has plenty of his weapons healthy and available.
Meanwhile, the Vikings are starting backup quarterback Carson Wentz with Kyler Murray unavailable.
MMQB Game Picks (Week 9)
Bills at Vikings — Monday Night Football
Albert Breer, senior reporter
Pick: Bills
Eva Geitheim, staff writer
Pick: Bills
Mitch Goldich, senior editor
Pick: Bills
Mike Kadlick, senior news writer
Pick: Bills
Gilberto Manzano, staff writer
Pick: Vikings
Conor Orr, senior writer
Pick: Vikings
John Pluym, managing editor
Pick: Bills
Matt Verderame, staff writer
Pick: Bills
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER
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Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.