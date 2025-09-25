Why Bills should overlook defensive need and avoid signing C.J. Gardner-Johnson
C.J. Gardner-Johnson was surprisingly released by the Houston Texans after just three games. One of the players who tied for the league lead in interceptions in 2022, Gardner-Johnson could be a logical fit with the Buffalo Bills.
He plays a position that’s currently a weakness in Buffalo, and is versatile enough to move all around the secondary. In addition to his talent in coverage, Gardner-Johnson is a weapon when blitzing from the slot.
RELATED: Big early-season favorites trend gives Bills' backers no reason to worry vs. Saints
Despite his potential on the field, Gardner-Johnson is someone the Bills should avoid signing.
Why should Buffalo Bills ignore C.J. Gardner-Johnson
Johnson was let go by Houston and head coach DeMeco Ryans quickly said he made the decision, stating it was best for his team.
"It was my decision to move on," Ryans said, via Sam Warren of the Houston Chronicle. "I know what's best for my team. ... Coming from me, the head coach, it was the best for our team. That's why I made the decision."
Ryans didn’t expand on that, but there were rumors that Gardner-Johnson, once voted the most annoying player in the NFL, was openly complaining about his role with the team. He’s now run through five stops, often quickly wearing out his welcome.
RELATED: Bills' QB Josh Allen explains how he's outgrown 'turnover machine' label
That appeared to be the case in Houston as well, with Ryans saying his rule is to always put the team first.
"It's always my first rule or a team rule for our guys, always protect the team," Ryans said. "It starts with me as a head coach to making sure everybody is on the same page with having a team-first mentality… It'll never be about one person. It'll never be about me personally. It's collectively as a team, that's how you go win. That's how you do great things."
The Texans are an organization known for minimal drama and constantly preaching teamwork and accountability. If that sounds familiar, it’s because that’s the same approach Buffalo is known for.
An organization built on togetherness, the Bills thrive due to their tight-knit nature, something Joshua Palmer was surprised to join this year. The last thing this team with championship hopes needs to do is risk throwing that out the window for someone who won’t be a positive influence during tough times
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —