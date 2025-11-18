Bills' unexpected breakout star could shake up depth chart for rest of season
The Buffalo Bills have had a problem at wide receiver since the start of the season. Without a true WR1 in the room, Josh Allen has no one to depend on to consistently get open and make the tough catches.
After one of Allen's best passing games of the season, which included a new face getting premium snaps, Buffalo may have found a solution to the passing game.
Tyrell Shavers had a career day on Sunday, recording four catches for 90 yards, including a 43 yard touchdown reception.
Shavers is no stranger to big plays, even in his limited sample size of snaps. On his lone target last season, he took a screen pass 69 yards to the house against the Jets in Week 17. His one-handed touchdown grab (ironically also against the Buccaneers) in the preseason helped fuel his push to make the 53 man roster back in August.
Not only was Shavers getting the ball, he was getting open! According to Next Gen Stats, the 6-foot-4 receiver ranked first among all qualifying WRs in target separation (6.0) in Week 11. Shavers also tied Khalil Shakir for the most offensive snaps by a WR against Tampa (30), while also contributing 16 on special teams.
Fifty-three perent of offensive snaps is a new career high for Shavers, reaching the 30-snap mark for the second time this season. Even with Joshua Palmer back in the mix at boundary receiver, Shavers benefitted from Keon Coleman's disciplinary inactive status.
Every game that Coleman has been active for, he's seen north of 50% of offensive snaps. If and when the second-year receiver is back in the lineup, Joe Brady should look to take some of the workload off of the underperforming Coleman, and reward the success of Buffalo's new breakout weapon.
Given the veteran experience and prior success Palmer possesses, plus the breakout performance from Shavers, Buffalo's best chance for success at the boundary receiver position should come from prioritizing the usage of these two receivers, turning Coleman into a complimentary piece rather than the focal point. Palmer played just two less snaps than Shavers and Shakir, helping showcase what Buffalo's passing game could look like with these three leading the way at receievr.
Between his ideal size, great hands, ability to separate, and special teams contributions, Shavers is the ideal candidate to see more snaps and more involvement in the offense moving forward, to help propel Buffalo's offense towards another playoff run.
