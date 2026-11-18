Even the most optimistic fans would have to admit that the Denver Broncos have exceeded expectations thus far.

Emerging from the bye at 7-2, in a vacuum, isn't all that surprising, especially given that the Broncos won 14 games last season. But with their brutal schedule through the first half of the season, not many many people expected Denver to weather that storm as successfully as it has.

If the Broncos have exceeded expectations as a team, it's because several players have also surprised at the individual level. We've highlighted the Broncos' biggest disappointments , so as promised, it's now time to flip the coin and focus on the five players who've outkicked their coverage coming out of the bye.

Jonah Coleman | RB

Jonah Coleman hits the hole. | Dustin Bradford / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

I think most Broncos fans believed Coleman was going to be good, but in the four games in which he's actually touched the ball, he's been great. And in each of those games, the rookie fourth-rounder has made his presence felt, contributing to each one of them as a victory.

Since returning from injured reserve in Week 7, Coleman went from the training table to the starting lineup. You don't see that often with a rookie, especially on a Sean Payton team, but since his return, Coleman has outearned J.K. Dobbins in snap and touch share, and it's not even close.

Coleman has carried the ball 47 times for 191 yards (4.1 avg) and three touchdowns, with 13 receptions for 128 yards. His burst and vision have been sorely needed in the Broncos' backfield.

Jonah Coleman gets the @Broncos back in the end zone!



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For a fourth-rounder to be the Broncos' RB1 at the midway point of the season, with $16 million invested in Dobbins and a second-rounder invested in RJ Harvey, it's safe to say that Coleman has exceeded expectations early on. Coleman is a big reason why the Broncos didn't trade for a running back ahead of last week's deadline.

Coleman is really the Broncos' only offensive player I can say has exceeded expectations. It's going to be fun watching the rookie cook down the stretch.

Malcolm Roach | DL

Malcolm Roach laughs with teammates on the sideline. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to John Franklin-Myers , the Broncos didn't even approach him about an extension before he hit free agency and signed with the Tennessee Titans. The Broncos watched his 14.5 sacks walk out the door willingly because they were so confident in Roach.

Roach secured the bag last year during the bye, signing a two-year, $7 million extension . And based on how he's played this season, he's just scratching the surface of his earning potential. The Broncos actually got him at a bargain.

Roach currently ranks third on the team with 25 pressures and has notched four sacks. He's been a force against the run and the pass, and he's showcased a growing penchant for making the clutch-time play.

JFM's career-high in sacks came last year with the Broncos, with 7.5. Roach is on pace to surpass it. Heck, Roach could maybe even get to double-digit sacks, as the schedule is opening up for the Broncos post-bye.

Que Robinson | OLB

Que Robinson celebrates a big play. | Dustin Bradford / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Robinson was a 2025 fourth-round pick who spent most of his rookie year as a healthy scratch. But he learned a lot as a rookie, kept developing, and when Jonathon Cooper was placed on the commissioner's exempt list for six weeks to start the season, Robinson capitalized on the opportunity for actual playing time.

Zach Allen leads the pass rush 😤



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As a rotational rusher, Robinson is currently tied with Roach for the third-most on the team (25), and he has two sacks. He's been tough for opponents to stop, and a consistent force on the edge.

If things don't go swimmingly for Cooper in his ongoing criminal case, Robinson's Year-2 emergence gives the Broncos plenty of confidence if they have to make a tough decision. No doubt about it, Robinson has been one of the biggest pleasant surprises of the 2026 season.

Kris Abrams-Draine | CB

Kris Abrams-Draine gets his press on. | David Dennis / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

As the fifth corner on the depth chart, it can be tough to get a snap in edge-wise, but injuries to Patrick Surtain II and Riley Moss vaulted Abrams-Draine onto the field this season. Affectionately known as 'K.A.D.' by the fans, when the chance came to play again on defense, he was more than equal to his opportunity.

K.A.D. notched a crucial interception in the clutch in the Broncos' Week 6 overtime win over the Seatle Seahawks, and he currently ranks third on the team with five pass break-ups. He's also been significantly more reliable as a tackler, with 16 solo tackles thus far.

Kris Abrams-Draine might've made the play of the day for Denver.



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K.A.D. missed Week 9 with an ankle, but he should be good to go coming out of the bye. I'm excited to see what opportunities may come his way down the stretch for Denver's sticky man in coverage.

Jeremy Crawshaw | P

Jeremy Crawshaw booms a punt. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's unsexy, but Crawshaw deserves to be on this list. The 2025 sixth-round pick had an up and down rookie season, but he came on strong down the stretch.

Fast forward to the present moment, and Crawshaw ranks second in the NFL in net punting average (44.2). His coffin-corner punts have helped the Broncos flip field position and pin opponents deep.

As time marches on, the Broncos are looking all the smarter for investing a draft pick in Crawshaw. He could become an All-Pro punter, as soon as this season.

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