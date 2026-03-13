Broncos' Biggest Roster Hole That Still Hasn’t Been Addressed

The Denver Broncos have defied the expectations of literally everyone outside team headquarters since free agency started. The Broncos remain the only NFL team that hasn't signed an outside free agent since things kicked off on Monday.

The Broncos are obviously operating under the 'run it back' directive, as they've now re-signed almost all of their own free agents. There are a few minor exceptions, like practice squad tight end Marcedes Lewis, and a couple of big ones, including defensive end John Franklin-Myers ( signed with Tennessee ) and safety P.J. Locke ( signed with Dallas ).

Those two big departures, as it turns out, have been the guiding directive of the Broncos' conservatism since free agency opened. Franklin-Myers is projected to net the Broncos a 2027 fourth-round compensatory draft pick, while Locke's NFL compensation could be a seventh-rounder.

The Broncos will get those comp picks next year, so long as they don't sign a mid to high-tier free agent to offset them in the NFL's compensatory formula. The Broncos haven't said that this is why they've been so inactive on the free-agent market, but it's one of the only explanations.

And yet, on Friday, the Broncos restructured rush linebacker Jonathon Cooper's contract, freeing up $8.2 million in salary-cap space . The team now has just north of $21 million in cap space, but they'll need to budget $8-10 million of that to sign their 2026 draft class.

Let's just say the Broncos have $10 million in usable cap space right now. That's enough to make a free-agent move or two. The question is, what do the Broncos still need?

Linebacker

September 7, 2025: Denver Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton (49) and Denver Broncos linebacker Justin Strnad (40) celebrate a sack in the second half of the football game between the Denver Broncos and Tennessee Titans. | Derek Regensburger / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The Broncos need another linebacker. They re-signed Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad to ensure their starting tandem is intact for 2026, but after releasing Dre Greenlaw (who re-signed with San Francisco), the Broncos need another proven linebacker.

There are some solid options still available on the free-agent market, like Logan Wilson and Bobby Okereke, both of whom are experienced, but because they're on the wrong side of 30, the Broncos might not have to spend big to sign one.

There are a couple of truly accomplished vets who are closer to 40 than 30, but have still been playing at a high level: Bobby Wagner and Lavonte David. David is considering retirement, but if he plays again in 2026, it would be a shock if it wasn't with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Still, I'd make the call if I were George Paton.

Wagner started all 17 games for Washington last season, and delivered 162 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and two interceptions for the Commanders. You don't sign Wagner to sit him down, though. If he plays, he starts.

There are other linebacker options, and while it remains an obvious area of need, the Broncos could also address it in the draft. There are intriguing linebacker options in each round of the 2026 draft this year.

Tight End: Broncos Don't See it That Way

Jan 25, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos tight end Evan Engram (1) practices before the 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

You can point to the tight end position as a big area of weakness, as Denver's room last year was one of the worst in the NFL. But the Broncos re-signed all of their free-agent tight ends from the active roster, including Adam Trautman, who garnered a significant raise on a three-year deal.

Is tight end a weakness? Yes. Do the Broncos believe it is? Not anymore. At least, that's how it appears the team is thinking from the outside looking in. They're erring on the side of Evan Engram having a bigger 2026 season, in all likelihood.

Running it Back at Running Back

Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins (27) runs the ball in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

What about running back? The Broncos re-signed J.K. Dobbins , giving him $16 million over two years with the chance to earn as much as $10 million per year if he stays healthy and hits certain incentives in his contract.

Beyond Dobbins, the Broncos still have RJ Harvey coming back for Year 2, and they've re-signed Jaleel McLaughlin and tendered Tyler Badie, who was an exclusive rights free agent. As it stands, the Broncos haven't changed a thing at running back, except pay Dobbins more, despite missing seven games last season.

The Broncos would be remiss to fully run it back at this position, though. And even if they don't sign a free agent, they could still spend a draft pick on a running back, so it's possible some new blood is added to the room in time for the offseason training program.

Wide Receiver: The Big Question Mark

Dec 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin (11), wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) and wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (19) celebrate a touchdown during the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Wide receiver remains a question mark. The Broncos had only one free-agent wide receiver this offseason — Lil'Jordan Humphrey — but they re-signed him to a one-year deal on Friday.

Bo Nix needs help. He's a true franchise quarterback, which means he makes everyone better, or "raises the ships" around him. But imagine how much better he could be with another receiving weapon.

Alas, like every other position I've mentioned thus far, the Broncos appear content to run it back at wide receiver, betting on Courtland Sutton's Pro Bowl presence and the continued development of recent draft picks like Troy Franklin, Pat Bryant, and Marvin Mims Jr.

Still, I could see the Broncos bringing in a lower-level wideout in free agency once the dust settles on the market. It's also a position the Broncos are likely to address in April. Sean Payton has drafted a wideout in each year he's been Denver's head coach.

The other possibility is a blockbuster trade. Who knows? The Broncos could have created that cap space to make room for a trade acquisition at some point. Philadelphia's A.J. Brown and Miami's Jaylen Waddle continue to be spitballed in the rumor mill.

When it comes to the Broncos making any sort of blockbuster move this offseason, though, I'll believe it when I see it.

Are the Broncos just being stubborn now? Are they executing the ultimate troll of the media and their fanbase? That's what it feels like, but there is a vision, even if we don't understand it.

Considering how successful they've been, I'd trust the George Paton/Sean Payton regime to do the right things. They've won 32 regular-season games together, a playoff game, a division crown, and were one Nix injury away from the Super Bowl.

I'm giving them the benefit of the doubt, even though with each passing day, the Broncos test my faith.