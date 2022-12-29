Browns QB Deshaun Watson Backs HC Kevin Stefanski, Talks About Main Focus in Cleveland

There has been talking of Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski being on the hot seat, and quarterback Deshaun Watson seems to want no part of that. Watson came to Cleveland in part because of the offensive mind that Stefanski has to work with.

"That hot seat stuff and all of that, it's for the media and to talk and stuff like that," Watson explained. "People that make those decisions does the right thing for this organization. We all trust Kevin and love Kevin."

Watson has played four games in Cleveland, he's shown flashes of being the same player, but he's just not there yet. It is going to take some time. On the year, he has two games left to continue to get acclimated.

"I'm enjoying this process, each and every day. I'm still getting to know everyone. It's not about right now, it's the long run."

Watson may have signed a huge, record-breaking contract with the Browns, but he still wants to accomplish things in Cleveland.

"My main focus is winning. I came to Cleveland to win a Super Bowl. The stats and stuff, I've done that before. My ultimate goal is to try to get that ring and I'm going to do whatever I can to try to have the opportunity."

Cleveland will be back at it on Sunday when they take on the Washington Commanders at 1 p.m. At this time, Stefanski has full backing from Watson, which has to weigh heavy.

