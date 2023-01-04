Cleveland Browns Players Speak on Impact of Bills Damar Hamlin Situation

David Njoku was just one of the Cleveland Browns players that talked about Damar Hamlin.

In a recent Cleveland Browns team meeting, the first thing that was brought up was Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

"Team meeting, first thing we brought up is that situation. We're all praying for him," running back Nick Chubb revealed on Tuesday.

The situation around Hamlin collapsing on the field and receiving CPR was a shock to everybody, especially the players that go out there and do this for a living.

"It's been crazy," tight end David Njoku said. " It Just shows you that we really put our body, mind, and soul on the line every play. I've been praying for his family and him as well. Just speechless. All we can do is just pray."

Njoku went on to talk about the violence of the game of football. He's a player that has had their fair share of injuries.

"In this game, you always know in the back of your head this is a very physical sport. This is a very aggressive, physical sport. It's tough to even talk about that because it doesn't really hit until things like this happen. I'm praying for him and his family."

Cleveland Browns will finish their season out in week 18 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Hamlin will surely be on the minds of many as he continues to receive treatment.

