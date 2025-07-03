Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver Lands Surprising Outlook
As the Cleveland Browns continue to gear up for the 2025 NFL season, there's one name that has flown under the radar this offseason for the organization.
In a recent article from ESPN, NFL beat reporter named one surprising player for each team this offseason, with Daniel Oyefusi listing second-year wide receiver Jamari Thrash for the Browns.
"A 2024 fifth-round pick who caught three passes as a rookie, Thrash took advantage of opportunities in an unproven receiver room and established himself as a reliable option for all the Browns' quarterbacks," Oyefusi wrote.
Browns wide receivers coach Chad O'Shea also gave high praise to the young talented during OTAs last month, stating that Thrash worked hard on some of the things Cleveland asked him to this offseason.
"Jamari has had a great offseason, and it started with what he did prior to coming back for us in our formal practices," O'Shea told reporters last month. "He worked extremely hard in some of the things and areas we asked him to work in, and I think that has set him up for a lot of success this spring. I've been very pleased with not only his work ethic, but most importantly, his play on the field has been outstanding. And I think that's because he's embraced the things he needs to improve on moving forward and I know he's a player that we have just been pleased with his production on the field."
After transferring to Louisville for his final collegiate season, Thrash was able to boost his draft stock with the Cardinals in 2023, finishing with 63 catches for 858 yards and six touchdowns. Despite the young talent's efforts in college, he was a non-factor in the Browns offense during the 2024 season. Thrash, playing behind the likes of former Cleveland receiver Elijah Moore, recorded three catches for 22 yards in his rookie season.
Luckily for the 24-year-old, he now has a golden opportunity to expand his role within the team's offense in 2025, as the lack of depth at his position will likely allow for him to get more playing time. General manager Andrew Berry's lone addition to the wide receiver room this offseason was veteran Diontae Johnson, which gives Thrash a chance to play meaningful snaps in the slot for head coach Kevin Stefanski.
