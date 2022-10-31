Inactive List: Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns on MNF

A look at who will not play in Monday night’s game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals.

Monday Night Football is closing in on Halloween. The Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals will both be dealing with some players out due to injury.

Cleveland will be operating without top cornerback Denzel Ward as he continues to deal with a concussion. David Njoku will unfortunately miss his first game of the season. Njoku will be strongly missed after having a breakout season to this point.

The Bengals will have to score points without their top option Ja’Marr Chase tonight. Chase is expected to miss at least a couple of weeks with a hip injury.

Full inactive lists can be found below.

Cleveland Browns:

LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

CB Denzel Ward

RG Wyatt Teller

TE David Njoku

QB Kellen Mond

OT Chris Hubbard

DT Perrion Winfrey

Cincinnati Bengals:

Ja’Marr Chase

Stanley Morgan Jr. (hip)

Eli Apple (hamstring)

Josh Tupou (calf)

Jackson Carman

Trayveon Williams

D'Ante Smith

