Inactive List: Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns on MNF
Monday Night Football is closing in on Halloween. The Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals will both be dealing with some players out due to injury.
Cleveland will be operating without top cornerback Denzel Ward as he continues to deal with a concussion. David Njoku will unfortunately miss his first game of the season. Njoku will be strongly missed after having a breakout season to this point.
The Bengals will have to score points without their top option Ja’Marr Chase tonight. Chase is expected to miss at least a couple of weeks with a hip injury.
Full inactive lists can be found below.
Cleveland Browns:
LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
CB Denzel Ward
RG Wyatt Teller
TE David Njoku
QB Kellen Mond
OT Chris Hubbard
DT Perrion Winfrey
Cincinnati Bengals:
Ja’Marr Chase
Stanley Morgan Jr. (hip)
Eli Apple (hamstring)
Josh Tupou (calf)
Jackson Carman
Trayveon Williams
D'Ante Smith
Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.
Read More
Subscribe to Browns Digest on YouTube here.
Like Browns Digest on Facebook.
Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.
Browns Give Charley Hughlett Largest Long Snapper Contract Ever
What Should the Browns Want in a Head Coach?
Browns Digest Week 8 Staff Picks
Browns Listening to Offers on Fourth Year Cornerback
Three Trade Targets for the Cleveland Browns Before Trade Deadline
Browns Defense Better Against Ravens, Must Find Consistency to Mean Anything
Late Surge and Better Defense, Not Enough to Overcome Browns Self-Inflicted Wounds Against Ravens
Report: David Njoku Injury not Expected to be Serious
Browns Joel Bitonio, Amari Cooper Echo Concerns Regarding Player Commitment
John Johnson III Challenges Teammates to Step Up Preparation
Video: Deshaun Watson Pulled Over Going 97 MPH in a 70
NFL Addresses Latest Deshaun Watson Lawsuit
Another Lawsuit has Came to Surface Against Browns Deshaun Watson
Browns Special Team’s Coach Remains Confident in K Cade York
Patriots Bill Belichick has High Praise for Browns TE David Njoku
Browns Offense Should have Deshaun Watson Excited
Browns Defense Must Improve, but Some Issues May Be Chronic
Step one for Deshaun Watson to Rejoin the Browns Begins Today
Browns Place RB Jerome Ford on Injured Reserve