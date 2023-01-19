Kevin Stefanski Didn't Know Jim Schwartz Well Before Hiring, Opposite for GM Andrew Berry

Jim Schwartz is the Cleveland Browns new defensive coordinator, one individual that head coach Kevin Stefanski already thinks highly of.

When the Cleveland Browns began their search for a defensive coordinator, there was one thing in common with three of the candidates, they were younger football minds. Cleveland opted to go with the guy who has been around, has more experience, and potentially has the best ability to fit right in Cleveland.

Jim Schwartz was the ideal for the Browns, someone that head coach Kevin Stefanski is already high on, though he doesn't know him very well.

"He is somebody who I have a ton of respect for," said Stefanski. "We did not know each other personally really before this process, but we have a lot of mutual friends, and I have admired his career from afar. Has done it at a high level at multiple stops. Just pleased that we really believe that he is the guy to lead our defense. We are excited to add him to our staff and excited to add him to the organization and the wealth of knowledge that he can bring to this group, including myself."

Coming to the Browns, there is one person that Schwartz has a background of working with. General manager Andrew Berry and Schwartz worked together with the Philadelphia Eagles organization.

"I had a little bit of a relationship with (Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager) Andrew Berry from Philadelphia and knew the way he thought and how smart he was and his long-range vision," said Schwartz.

Berry was the vice president of football operations in Philadelphia in 2019, a year before Schwartz left the Eagles.

"When he was in Philly, I used to in the back of my mind – I do not know that I ever told him this; it will probably be news to him – always had it in the back of my mind that, ‘Man, that is a guy I would like to work with again and that is sort of my idea of a GM.’ Just unflappable."

Now, the two are reunited in Cleveland and have some work to do. Berry will be tasked with getting the right players for Schwartz to utilize in his defense. On the other hand, the new defensive coordinator must get the most out of these players.

It seems to be a cool reuniting story for Berry and Schwartz, while Stefanski is excited to get to work with his new coordinator.

