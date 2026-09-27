Browns Week 3 Injury Report For Home Opener Against Panthers

The Cleveland Browns are looking to build a winning streak for the first time in the young 2026 campaign.

But heading into Sunday's Week 3 home opener against the Carolina Panthers, some of the team's most important defensive leaders are questionable.

Ahead of the first Browns game from Huntington Bank Field this season, the team announced that cornerback Tyson Campbell and safety Grant Delpit are questionable to play. Campbell is dealing with both ankle and hip injuries that were aggravated in the team's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while Delpit is navigating a shoulder injury.

Sep 20, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) catches a pass defended by Cleveland Browns cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If both are unable to play, or at least limited in snap volume, the Browns are going to need some of its youngsters to step up and fill voids.

Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, whom the front office selected in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft, is positioned to take on a bigger role this week. Across the first two weeks, he has four solo tackles and six combined tackles.

Throughout the offseason and into Training Camp, he received praise as a hard worker and playmaker. While he hasn't received many opportunities yet, simple situations like this, where he could see more snaps, give him a chance to make a good impression.

At 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds, McNeil-Warren possesses a nice combination of size and athleticism that could allow him to be a dynamic defender, playing either cornerback or safety on Sunday.

Alongside McNeil-Warren, the Browns are likely to flex more time to Donovan McMillon, Mekhi Blackmon and Noah Igbinoghene, who are positioned behind both Delpit and Campbell on the depth chart.

Fortunately, head coach Todd Monken remains confident that both will be able to play on Sunday. The only question is how much.

"They went through practice today and we'll see where they're at," he said. "They (did) a little work here post-practice, but we're hopeful they'll be able to go."

Outside of Delpit and Campbell, the only other notable injury is to guard Teven Jenkins, who has yet to play a snap this year. He has been dealing with a back injury that appeared just before the season opener in Jacksonville.

According to reports, he did not participate in practice all week, something that has continued to push him further down the depth chart.

Since his injury, rookie guard Austin Barber has taken on a bigger role, starting up front. Monken shared that he has pretty much locked down the starting spot for the foreseeable future, especially with Jenkins' health being a major question mark.

Jun 11, 2026; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) during minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although Mason Graham, Tyson Howard, Quinshon Judkins and Quincy Williams were at one point limited throughout the week, each is set to play Sunday.

The Browns and Panthers are set to collide at 1:00 p.m. EST from Huntington Bank Field, with the Cleveland fanbase ready to support their side at home for the first time this season.