Buccaneers' Emeka Egbuka decides 'WRU' between Ohio State and LSU
It is never a bad idea to draft a wide receiver out of Ohio State, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers understood that assignment in the 2025 NFL Draft when they took Emeka Egbuka with the 19th overall pick.
Ohio State has always been a factor dating back to the Chris Carter days, but the LSU Tigers have come on strong as of late, attempting to stake a claim as WRU.
It has been a hot debate over the past few years about who is actually the true WRU, but when speaking with Sara Walsh and legendary wide receiver Steve Smith about who the true WRU is, Egbuka went with his alma mater due to the depth they have had at the position.
Who's the real WRU?
When looking at who produces the most elite wide receiver trees that have gone on to produce at a high level in the NFL, it becomes clear that this is truly a three-team race.
Outside of Ohio State and LSU, the Alabama Crimson Tide can also be factored into the equation.
Ohio State has become a wide receiver factory in recent years, with the likes of Marvin Harrison Jr., Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Terry McLaurin all thriving in the league. Add in older alum like Michael Thomas, Joe Galloway and Ted Ginn Jr., and it's hard not to see why the Buckeyes can stake a claim to the title WRU.
LSU has a deep history of wide receiver talent as well, with Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry. But they have recently become synonymous with producing some of the most explosive and flashy wide receivers in the league. They currently have arguably the two best wideouts in the league in Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson, and newcomers like Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. have only just begun their production.
Alabama's claim comes from its years of consistently putting out polished, NFL-ready receivers. The likes of Julio Jones, Amari Cooper, Calvin Ridley, Jerry Jeudy, Jaylen Waddle, DeVonta Smith and Jameson Williams show as much. While all these receivers are solid in their own right, they pale in comparison to Ohio State and LSU, especially with Nick Saban no longer leading the charge in Tuscaloosa.
While bias always comes into play when talking about any sort of university having a stranglehold on a position, it's hard not to agree with Egbuka here.
Ohio State has not only proven to be an elite WR factory, but they are only continuing that heritage with Brian Hartline as the WRs coach. Over the next couple of years, we will see Ohio State continue to churn out top-tier WR talent with the likes of Jeremiah Smith, Carnell Tate and Brandon Inniss all expected to be high-round NFL Draft picks.
