Buccaneers make unique update to Raymond James Stadium ahead of 50th season
Training camp is fully underway for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and despite some bad injury news, things seem to be going pretty well for the Bucs as they search for their third Lombardi Trophy.
Before the start of every season, the Bucs update the corners of Raymond James Stadium with mural banners usually featuring their star players.
However, as they celebrate their 50th season as a franchise, they have decided to do something unique — pairing a star of today with a legend of Buccaneers lore.
Over the Hill for the Bucs
Hall of Fame linebacker Derrick Brooks is paired with future Hall of Fame linebacker Lavonte David on the Northwest corner of the stadium.
In the Northeast corner, the Bucs have paired the great Mike Evans with legendary tight end Jimmie Giles. In the Southwest corner, current Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield is paired with the Bucs' first-ever first-round draft pick and legend Doug Williams. And to round it out, Antoine Winfield Jr. is paired with Hall of Famer Ronde Barber, giving the secondary some love.
All of these Buccaneers legends had a hand in building the foundation and legacy that has become Tampa Bay football. Without them, who knows where Bucs football would be today?
They paved a path for the franchise to be recognized on a grander scale and have rewarded the franchise with success along the way.
Today's players have carried on the legacy set by the legends of the past. These current players took the culture and changed it while still focusing on the ultimate goal of winning. Three out of the four players featured on the new murals won a Super Bowl with the Bucs in 2020, while Mayfield has cemented himself as the franchise quarterback, fitting in perfectly with the team and the community.
The Buccaneers of today will lean on the Buccaneers of the past. They will hope that this 50th season will bring good fortune, with Super Bowl aspirations soaring high as we approach the start of this special year.
