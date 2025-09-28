Baker Mayfield involved in fight during Buccaneers-Eagles game
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers wanted to come out in their battle against the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles hot, but it was the team from up North that came out with more passion and desire.
There was much to make about the heat coming into this one, and while things were heating up inside Raymond James Stadium, so were things on the field.
The Bucs' offense, struggling through the game, didn't have much going when second-year Eagles' cornerback Quinyon Mitchell decided to have a chat with Bucs' quarterback Baker Mayfield before things got a bit chippy with Tristan Wirfs coming in to defend his QB in his 2025 debut after dealing with an injury.
Bucs-Eagles Get Chippy
There is always a bit of fire that comes from Mayfield, but it takes some real steel as a second-year player, thinking you can grab onto veterans' face masks in that way and not expect something to happen in return.
READ MORE: Cam Newton likes Bucs’ Baker Mayfield over Eagles' Jalen Hurts in one key area
The clip doesn't show the entirety of what happened after Wirfs came into the frame, along with Eagles' defensive tackle Moro Ojomo.
With Wirfs and Mitchell locked up with one another, Ojomo entered into the scuffle, latching onto Wirfs along with Mitchell before eventually yanking Wirfs' helmet off.
There were flags thrown on the play, but it was for a penalty on the Eagles' secondary for something unrelated to the brawl happening off to the side. None of the participants involved, Mayfield, Wirfs, Mitchell, or Ojomo, was penalized for their parts in the scuffle.
The Bucs' offense hasn't been close to what we have become used to in this one. They are only averaging a bit over three yards per play and have only put three points on the board leading up to halftime. If the Bucs want to have any shot of beating the Eagles and walking out of the game still undefeated, Josh Grizzard will have to figure out a way to get his playmakers the ball in space to offset Philly.
READ MORE: Buccaneers or Eagles? What experts are saying about the Week 4 clash
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• How Buccaneers are preparing for stretch without Mike Evans
• Why Buccaneers' massive new lineman won't play vs. Eagles to stop tush push
• Buccaneers offensive player breaks leg in Jets game ending 2025 season