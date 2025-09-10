Buccaneers defense could feast with key Texans player out
On Tuesday, news broke that Houston Texans starting center Jake Andrews will be out for the foreseeable future due to a high ankle sprain he suffered during the team's Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
This is significant news — not just for the Texans, but the Buccaneers as well, who are set to face off against Houston at NRG Stadium on Monday Night Football next week.
No excuses for Todd Bowles' defense on Monday Night Football
Andrews' loss isn't just significant for this game simply because he's a starter lost to injury along their offensive line. It's significant because the Texans' OL is a major weakness to begin with. In Week 1, the Texans were only able to put up 9 points during their 14-9 loss to the Rams. There's no question that a lack of consistent protection (and time) for quarterback C.J. Stroud was a primary reason for the team's lack of production on that side of the ball.
Not only did the Texans make the difficult decision to trade their franchise LT Laramy Tunsil to the Commanders during the offseason, but his replacement, Cam Robinson — who they just signed to a 1-year $12 million contract back in March — lost his starting job in training camp to rookie tackle Aireontae Ersery, who they drafted in the second round out of Minnesota.
Aside from 33-year-old LG Laken Tomlinson, the Texans' OL unit lacks pedigree at nearly every spot. Despite his experience, Tomlinson produced a putrid 38.8 pass blocking grade and a 55.0 run blocking grade vs. the Rams, according to Pro Football Focus, which was the 8th worst mark out of all 65 guards that were evaluated in Week 1.
Bucs D-Line is poised to break out vs. the Texans
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers already showed us in Atlanta that they should be considered one of the best run-defending groups in the entire league. That said, they are hoping to take a major step forward in the pass-rushing department this year.
One encouraging sign is the fact that free agent acquisition Haason Reddick showed that he's still got the goods. Reddick recorded seven pressures in his Buccaneers debut as well as a 22.6% pressure rate, which was the second-highest mark by any defender with 30+ pass rushes. He also produced the team's lone sack in the ball game.
Although Yaya Diaby wasn't able to secure a sack of his own vs. Atlanta, he came close. And even if that's been the story of his promising young career so far, there's plenty of optimism based on his ability to generate pressure on opposing quarterbacks who are protected by offensive lines that are far more competent than what he'll face on Monday night in Houston.
Calijah Kancey, who is healthy to start the season for the first time in his career, is another player to watch in this matchup. His stout frame and elite quickness make him a matchup nightmare along the interior, especially paired next to Vita Vea.
Based on the talent the Buccaneers have along their defensive line and the lack of talent they'll be facing next week, it's safe to assume that Todd Bowles' group will be able to disrupt the pocket and get to C.J. Stroud when these two teams face off in prime time next Monday.
