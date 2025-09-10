Buccaneers defense could feast with key Texans player out

In his @Buccaneers debut, Haason Reddick led the team with 7 QB pressures and a 22.6% pressure rate. His 7 pressures were tied for the fifth-most in the NFL in Week 1, and his 22.6% pressure rate was the second-highest mark by any defender with 30+ pass rushes.#WeAreTheKrewe pic.twitter.com/jmVAQgVEtO