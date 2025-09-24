Buccaneers lose yet another player to a season-ending injury
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been ravaged by injuries, and we are still only in the first quarter of the NFL season. From lingering issues to stars like Tristan Wirfs and Chris Godwin to season-ending injuries to players like rookie David Walker and Calijah Kancey, the Bucs seemingly just can't catch a break.
Tampa Bay is fortunate to be 3-0 despite its injury woes, but they also lost star wideout Mike Evans for the next few games as he deals with a lower-grade hamstring injury. While the main focus since the Bucs' late-game win against the Jets has been on the health of Evans, it appears that third-string tight end Ko Kieft will miss the remainder of the season after suffering an injury this past weekend.
Kieft potentially lost for season
Kieft, who was drafted by the Buccaneers in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Minnesota, isn't your typical tight end.
Most tight ends fit into one of three categories — pass catcher, blocker, or a balance between the two. For Kieft, he falls into the blocker category after having notched only eight receptions in his career for 82 yards and two trips to the endzone.
Kieft might not be prolific in the Bucs' passing game, but he more than makes up for it blocking in the run game and on special teams.
Kieft has been an invaluable member of the Buccaneers since his arrival, despite playing behind the likes of Cade Otton and Payne Durham. Finding a spot with the Bucs as a grind-it-out type of player, Kieft helps set the physicality level in multiple ways for the team.
While the loss won't drastically affect how effective the Bucs are, they will have to lean on the other tight ends, including second-year player Devin Culp, on offense, while his presence on special teams will likely be filled through a slew of other teammates.
Kieft's injury has not been confirmed as officially season-ending, but all signs point in that direction after being placed on injured reserve. We will continue to monitor the situation if any new developments come to light.
